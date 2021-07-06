Grief and guilt propel AMC+ revenge thriller 'The Beast Must Die'

With a title like “The Beast Must Die,” a viewer could be forgiven for thinking they were getting into some sort of fantasy-horror hybrid. Somebody probably has a sword.
But “The Beast Must Die,” a six-episode miniseries that premiered its first episode this week on the AMC+ streaming service (episodes will show up on AMC the following week) is more of a slow-burn mystery-thriller where it's not at all clear who the "beast" is. It’s based on a 1938 novel written by Nicholas Blake, which was an alias for Daniel Day-Lewis’ father, Cecil, of all people.
The action takes place on the Isle of Wight, a picturesque and forbidding island in the English Channel, all sunny beaches and craggy cliffs. The terrific Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” “Deadwater Fell”) plays Frances, a grieving mother whose 6-year-old son was killed by a hit-and-run driver on one of the island’s remote roads six months earlier. The local police, who seem more concerned with keeping the peace than solving crimes, haven’t made any headway, so Frances takes extreme measures to find out who is responsible.
Through a series of rather contrived revelations, Frances comes to believe that the car she’s searching for belongs to an arrogant, wealthy man named George (Jared Harris of “Chernobyl”). Posing as a crime novelist, Frances befriends George’s sister-in-law Lena (Mia Tomlinson) and worms her way into George’s estate as a guest, seeing firsthand how George bullies everyone from his meek wife (Maeve Dermody) to his awkward teenage son (Barney Sayburn).
Harris makes a meal of the role, the sort of manipulative rich man who will either slap your back or stab you in the back (or both, if he can swing it) to get what he wants. He's the sort of amoral monster who would commit vehicular manslaughter and then drive on, and the viewer honestly hopes he is the “Beast” of the show title. But Frances needs to be sure, and the suspense comes as she tries to learn more about this strange, fractured family without blowing her cover.
Meanwhile, the show also follows Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), a London police detective suffering from PTSD after the death of a colleague. Nigel has been reassigned to the Isle of Wight, and finds that his predecessor was either utterly incompetent at pursuing the hit-and-run investigation or actively obstructing it for some reason. Nigel becomes determined to find the missing driver himself, but we sense that rather than joining forces with Frances, he's on a collision course with her.
“The Beast Must Die” is about guilt — Frances’ guilt at being unable to save her son, Strangeways’ guilt at his colleague’s death, and the hidden guilt of the unknown driver — and the lengths all three will go to to assuage that guilt. The grieving Frances may be the most obvious candidate for our sympathies, but Jumbo’s ferocious and sly performance plays those feelings against us as Frances insinuates herself into the family.
Particularly unsettling is the bond that develops between her and George’s son, who is eager to have found a friend to listen to him. Frances nods and smiles, and all the while we see her anguish that George still has a son and she doesn’t, and worry that she might attempt an eye-for-an-eye retribution.
