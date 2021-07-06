Grief and guilt propel AMC+ revenge thriller 'The Beast Must Die'

Harris makes a meal of the role, the sort of manipulative rich man who will either slap your back or stab you in the back (or both, if he can swing it) to get what he wants. He's the sort of amoral monster who would commit vehicular manslaughter and then drive on, and the viewer honestly hopes he is the “Beast” of the show title. But Frances needs to be sure, and the suspense comes as she tries to learn more about this strange, fractured family without blowing her cover.

Meanwhile, the show also follows Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), a London police detective suffering from PTSD after the death of a colleague. Nigel has been reassigned to the Isle of Wight, and finds that his predecessor was either utterly incompetent at pursuing the hit-and-run investigation or actively obstructing it for some reason. Nigel becomes determined to find the missing driver himself, but we sense that rather than joining forces with Frances, he's on a collision course with her.