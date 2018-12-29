We all play “Choose Your Own Adventure” with our remotes when watching Netflix with our remotes. Twenty minutes surfing the home page (click!) five minutes trying to get back into “Jessica Jones” (click!) another 10 minutes giving a movie we’ve never heard a shot (click!) and then three hours watching “Nailed It!” Again.
The new “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” makes this exploration explicit. The new film, which premiered Friday, is a choose-your-own-adventure in which the viewer directs the story by clicking on choices with the remote. While Netflix has experimented with this brand of storytelling with a couple of its kids’ shows, this is the first time they’ve tried it for adults.
Some choices are innocuous – which breakfast cereal should the protagonist eat for breakfast? Which music should they listen to on the bus on the way to work? Others are more dramatic, with (this being “Black Mirror”) dire consequences for picking wrong. I got sucked down the rabbit hole of “Bandersnatch” late one Friday night, spending a couple of hours exploring different paths through the story. While it’s a lot of fun, mixing the trademark creepiness and macabre humor of “Black Mirror,” the rabbit hole doesn’t lead anywhere that “Black Mirror” hasn’t been many times before.
Fittingly for a choose-your-own-adventure movie, “Bandersnatch” focuses on a computer programmer trying to make a choose-your-own-adventure game. Stefan (Fionn Whitehead of “Dunkirk”) is a young computer whiz kid in 1984 England, working on a video game adaptation of a fantasy novel called, of course, “Bandersnatch.”
Rumors abound that the mysterious author of the novel went insane and murdered his wife, and as Stefan goes deeper into making the game, he starts questioning his own reality, wondering if there’s some unseen force controlling his actions.
(Wait. Is he talking about me?)
The brilliant part of “Bandersnatch” is the sense that Stefan and the other characters are self-aware, that they suspect that they’re puppets dancing for our amusement. Early on in the game, Stefan is offered his dream job, the chance to work alongside his video game creator idol Colin (Will Poulter), and we’re prompted to accept or reject the offer. Most people will click “Accept,” but that leads to a quick and unsatisfying ending.
Then the game loops back to the beginning for a second time through. Only this time, things have changed a little. Characters who hadn’t met the first time now sense that they know each other. When we prompt Stefan to “refuse” his dream job, he looks confused and troubled. “I don’t know why I had the urge to say no,” he says.
“Bandersnatch” makes us feel empathy for the poor guy, even a little guilt, as we make choices for him that might lead to disaster. Simply to see what will happen next.
Exploring this strange bond between an on-screen character and his “player” is fascinating, and one that really wouldn’t have worked as well in a traditional episode of “Black Mirror.” One of the possible endings to “Bandersnatch” even takes this meta commentary to hilarious extremes.
But “Bandersnatch” seems to lose its nerve in the final act, abandoning the meta themes and guiding us to one of several dark, often violent endings. That’s often the Achilles heel of “Black Mirror” episodes, that series creator Charlie Brooker mistakes depressing for thought-provoking.
I wasn’t disturbed by the violence at the end of “Bandersnatch.” What disturbed me was watching poor Stefan on screen, fighting futilely against my command to “Scratch his earlobe,” not knowing what cruel, capricious puppet master was pulling his strings. Sorry, Stefan.
