From Asgard to Oshkosh, 'Loki' is a wild trip in the Marvel universe

We last saw Loki cheating death in “Avengers: Endgame,” using a magical cube called the Tesseract to alter the timeline and escape the Avengers. But “Loki” opens with him being captured by an organization called the Time Variance Authority, which polices the “sacred timeline” of the universe and makes sure nobody like Loki messes with it.

A great running joke of the show is that while the TVA may be all-powerful, their headquarters appear to be modeled after a DMV in 1983, all retro furniture and paper filing cabinets. It’s funny to see Loki’s seething frustration at being a would-be god, forced to navigate a lumbering interstellar bureaucracy.

Normally, breaking the timeline is a death sentence, but Loki is rescued from this fate by an affable TVA agent, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson sporting a bristly cop mustache). Mobius in on the hunt for a “variant” who has been hopping across time and space killing his agents, and thinks Loki will be able to help catch him.