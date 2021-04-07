Fitchburg dog groomer makes the cut on 'Pooch Perfect' TV show

In a flurry of dog baths, clipped coats and hair color, Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton remained a contender Tuesday night on the latest episode of the reality TV show "Pooch Perfect."

Compton and her son Jordan Jones worked as one of nine remaining teams in the creative dog grooming competition. The last team standing at the end of the eight-episode series will win a "best in show" prize of $100,000.

Compton and Jones ran into several dilemmas in Tuesday's show. In the first competition of the night, groomers were charged with the task of turning a dog's coat into a "shape." Hearts, circles, a helix and more were carved into canine fur.

While bathing the dog they were assigned, Compton and Jones found the dog's belly fur mistakenly had picked up some hair dye. They re-washed and groomed the dog but ran out of time before they were able to add a geometric flair.