 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitchburg dog groomer lands in good 'spot' in latest 'Pooch Perfect' show
alert

Fitchburg dog groomer lands in good 'spot' in latest 'Pooch Perfect' show

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton kept her “spot” among finalists in the latest episode of the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” Tuesday night after she seemingly transformed a goat into a leopard and gave a dog wings.

The visual transformations were actually meant to showcase her creative grooming chops, which includes coat cutting, carving and coloring.

Deb Compton, Jordan Jones with 'leopard' goat

Madison-area dog groomer Deb Compton, right, and her son Jordan Jones await judges' comments on their leopard-spotted goat during the creative dog grooming TV reality show "Pooch Perfect." 

“Pooch Perfect,” an eight-episode series on ABC-TV, features top creative dog groomers as they vie for the title of “best in show” and a $100,000 grand prize.

Compton and her teammate on the show, her son Jordan Jones have made it through three elimination rounds. The show launched with 10 teams, but by the end of Tuesday's episode was down to seven.

Contestants were first challenged Tuesday by host Rebel Wilson to prove they are among the “Greatest of All Time” groomers – by grooming not a dog, but an actual “GOAT.”

Leopard spots -- on a goat

Judges on the ABC-TV reality show "Pooch Perfect" praised the leopard spots painted on to the coat of a goat by Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton. 

While other groomers admitted they’d never before handled a goat, Compton appeared at ease.

“I am definitely 100 percent in my element,” she said during the segment, explaining that she has a hobby farm in Westfield populated with a menagerie of animals.

Compton and Jones put leopard spots on their goat, earning praise for technique from the show’s three judges.

Deb Compton with rainbow dog

Fitchburg creative dog groomer Deb Compton shows her work in the "Pride Paw-rade" segment of the competitive reality TV show "Pitch Perfect," which aired on ABC April 13. 

The night’s second challenge, called “Pride Paw-rade,” charged contestants to groom a dog in a salute to LGBTQ pride. Compton’s design included rainbow-colored “wings."

“You’re finally finding your wings in this competition,” judge Jorge Bendersky praised.

Compton, 42, is regional salon lead for Pet Supplies Plus, and works out of the Fitchburg store located at 2928 Hardrock Road. Jones, 19, works as a groomer for Pet Supplies Plus in Austin, Minnesota.

Grooming Ripley at Pet Supplies Plus in March

“I’m a very big reality TV fan — I love all the reality shows — so this was right up my alley,” says Deb Compton, regional grooming team lead at Pet Supplies Plus in Fitchburg. Compton is competing on the reality TV show "Pooch Perfect." 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'United Shades of America' is back -- and we have a lot to talk about

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics