Fitchburg dog groomer lands in good 'spot' in latest 'Pooch Perfect' show

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton kept her “spot” among finalists in the latest episode of the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” Tuesday night after she seemingly transformed a goat into a leopard and gave a dog wings.

The visual transformations were actually meant to showcase her creative grooming chops, which includes coat cutting, carving and coloring.

“Pooch Perfect,” an eight-episode series on ABC-TV, features top creative dog groomers as they vie for the title of “best in show” and a $100,000 grand prize.

Compton and her teammate on the show, her son Jordan Jones have made it through three elimination rounds. The show launched with 10 teams, but by the end of Tuesday's episode was down to seven.

Contestants were first challenged Tuesday by host Rebel Wilson to prove they are among the “Greatest of All Time” groomers – by grooming not a dog, but an actual “GOAT.”

While other groomers admitted they’d never before handled a goat, Compton appeared at ease.