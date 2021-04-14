Fitchburg dog groomer lands in good 'spot' in latest 'Pooch Perfect' show

Wisconsin's Deb Compton and son are among 10 teams vying for a $100,000 prize on ABC's new reality show.
Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton kept her “spot” among finalists in the latest episode of the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” Tuesday night after she seemingly transformed a goat into a leopard and gave a dog wings.
The visual transformations were actually meant to showcase her creative grooming chops, which includes coat cutting, carving and coloring.
“Pooch Perfect,” an eight-episode series on ABC-TV, features top creative dog groomers as they vie for the title of “best in show” and a $100,000 grand prize.
Compton and her teammate on the show, her son Jordan Jones have made it through three elimination rounds. The show launched with 10 teams, but by the end of Tuesday's episode was down to seven.
Contestants were first challenged Tuesday by host Rebel Wilson to prove they are among the “Greatest of All Time” groomers – by grooming not a dog, but an actual “GOAT.”
While other groomers admitted they’d never before handled a goat, Compton appeared at ease.
“I am definitely 100 percent in my element,” she said during the segment, explaining that she has a hobby farm in Westfield populated with a menagerie of animals.
Compton and Jones put leopard spots on their goat, earning praise for technique from the show’s three judges.
The night’s second challenge, called “Pride Paw-rade,” charged contestants to groom a dog in a salute to LGBTQ pride. Compton’s design included rainbow-colored “wings."
“You’re finally finding your wings in this competition,” judge Jorge Bendersky praised.
Compton, 42, is regional salon lead for Pet Supplies Plus, and works out of the Fitchburg store located at 2928 Hardrock Road. Jones, 19, works as a groomer for Pet Supplies Plus in Austin, Minnesota.