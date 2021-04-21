Fitchburg dog groomer dazzles with Met-iculous design

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton took another step Tuesday night towards a $100,000 grand prize on the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” when she groomed a black poodle the judges deemed fit for the red carpet.

Compton and her son Jordan Jones, her partner on the prime-time series, won "best in show" in a competition segment called "Pet Gala." Contestants were charged with decking out a dog with such style that it would be fit for the canine equivalent of the fashion extravaganza for humans known as the Met Gala.

Compton cut the poodle's curls in a spiral pattern. "The breed profile has to be flawless," she said during the fur carving process.

Show host and Australian actress Rebel Wilson called Compton's finished work "Christian D'Orable." "Pooch Perfect" judge Lisa Vanderpump, known from "Housewives of Beverly Hills," described Compton's design as "absolutely exquisite."

"Tonight was something that was really perfection," Vanderpump told Compton. "This was your best work yet."