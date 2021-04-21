 Skip to main content
Fitchburg dog groomer dazzles with Met-iculous design
alert

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton took another step Tuesday night towards a $100,000 grand prize on the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” when she groomed a black poodle the judges deemed fit for the red carpet.

Deb Compton grooming dog on 'Pooch Perfect'

Deb Compton, left, of Westfield and her son Jordan Jones, center, groom a dog on the TV reality show "Pooch Perfect." Compton works in Fitchburg and walked away from the show's latest episode with a victory. 

Compton and her son Jordan Jones, her partner on the prime-time series, won "best in show" in a competition segment called "Pet Gala." Contestants were charged with decking out a dog with such style that it would be fit for the canine equivalent of the fashion extravaganza for humans known as the Met Gala. 

Compton cut the poodle's curls in a spiral pattern. "The breed profile has to be flawless," she said during the fur carving process. 

Black poodle

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton won "best in show" Tuesday evening with this black poodle on the latest episode of the creative dog grooming show "Pooch Perfect" on ABC. 

Show host and Australian actress Rebel Wilson called Compton's finished work "Christian D'Orable." "Pooch Perfect" judge Lisa Vanderpump, known from "Housewives of Beverly Hills," described Compton's design as "absolutely exquisite."

"Tonight was something that was really perfection," Vanderpump told Compton. "This was your best work yet."

Contestants congratulate Deb Compton

Fellow contestants on the reality TV show "Pooch Perfect" congratulate Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton, second from right, after she wins the latest round of the competition on the episode that aired April 19. 

"The pressure is unreal," Compton admitted on air after the first round of the evening, where her failed attempt at grooming a dog so its fur would glow in the dark put her in the dog house. Compton and Jones were in danger of elimination from the show at that point, but in the final "Pet Gala" round beat the rest of the competition.  

“Pooch Perfect,” an eight-episode series on ABC-TV, features top creative dog groomers. Each week another competitor is eliminated; six teams remain. 

"Team Deb" on "Pooch Perfect"

Deb Compton, a dog groomer in Fitchburg and her son Jordan Jones are featured on the TV reality show "Pooch Perfect." 

Compton, 42, is regional salon lead for Pet Supplies Plus, and works out of the Fitchburg store located at 2928 Hardrock Road. Jones, 19, works as a groomer for Pet Supplies Plus in Austin, Minnesota.

Staying in? We've got you covered

