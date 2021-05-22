Even supervillains get the blues in 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' on Hulu

Marvel fans must be rejoicing that someone has finally made a TV show about M.O.D.O.K. You know, M.O.D.O.K.? The supervillain? Evil supergenius? Stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? Basically a large floating head on a hoverboard?

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t feel bad. I don’t think even my Marvel-obsessed stepson knows who M.O.D.O.K. is. He was a third-tier villain in comics, mostly in the 1960s and 1970s, resurfacing every now and again to bedevil Captain America for an issue or two. So why has Hulu made a whole TV show about him?

The nice thing about Marvel, though, is that the farther away you get from the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the weirder and funnier things are allowed to get. (In fact, “M.O.D.O.K. isn’t even considered part of Disney’s MCU.) “M.O.D.O.K.” turns out to be a very weird, very funny show.