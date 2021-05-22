Even supervillains get the blues in 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' on Hulu

Marvel fans must be rejoicing that someone has finally made a TV show about M.O.D.O.K. You know, M.O.D.O.K.? The supervillain? Evil supergenius? Stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? Basically a large floating head on a hoverboard?
If the name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t feel bad. I don’t think even my Marvel-obsessed stepson knows who M.O.D.O.K. is. He was a third-tier villain in comics, mostly in the 1960s and 1970s, resurfacing every now and again to bedevil Captain America for an issue or two. So why has Hulu made a whole TV show about him?
The nice thing about Marvel, though, is that the farther away you get from the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the weirder and funnier things are allowed to get. (In fact, “M.O.D.O.K. isn’t even considered part of Disney’s MCU.) “M.O.D.O.K.” turns out to be a very weird, very funny show.
First off, it doesn’t look like any other Marvel show, live-action or animated. Created by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, “M.O.D.O.K.” adopts the stop-motion animation style of Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken,” inspired by old episodes of “Gumby” where the models move jerkily around the screen.
Like “The Tick” or “Harvey Birdman,” the show finds its laughs from giving a superpowered individual real-world problems. “M.O.D.O.K.” (voiced by Patton Oswalt) may be a genius who fights Iron Man with technology developed at his tech company/evil lair known as AIM. But he’s also a suburban father having problems connecting with his estranged wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia) and teenage son Lou (Ben Schwartz).
Things aren’t much better at work. It turns out developing death rays and world-smashers is awfully expensive, and AIM is deeply in the red. To save the company, M.O.D.O.K. agrees to let a Google-like tech behemoth called Grumbl buy a stake in the company.
M.O.D.O.K. ends up losing control of the company, and chafes at having to work under a smarmy Grumbl exec (played by Beck Bennett) on things like portable tablets rather than death rays. The first season follows M.O.D.O.K. as he attempts to use typical nefarious supervillain schemes to save his company and his marriage, failing spectacularly at both. The real inspiration for the show isn’t “Wandavision” or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but old sitcoms with hapless dads like “Married With Children” or “The Honeymooners.”
Oswalt is, of course, perfectly cast to play M.O.D.O.K., full of the nerdy entitlement of a disrespected supervillain. The show definitely isn’t for kids, with swear words and rather adorable attempts at stop-motion gore. For those who complain that all superhero movies and shows are the same, “M.O.D.O.K.” is a head of the curve.
Also on streaming: Four years after Season 2, Netflix’s “Master of None” returns Sunday for a third season in a very different way. Called “Moments of Love,” the series hardly features Aziz Ansari as Dex at all. Instead, it focuses on the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Waithe and Ansari co-wrote all five episodes and Ansari directed. The result looks more like an independent drama than a streaming comedy.
After his polarizing DC movies, Zach Snyder returns to his roots with “Army of the Dead,” a new action horror film that premiered in theaters last week and is now on Netflix. Dave Bautista leads a team of mercenaries into a zombie-infested Las Vegas for a $200 million heist. It’s like “Ocean’s 11” if a few of the 11 got eaten.