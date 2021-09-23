Disney+'s 'Visions' is a dazzling anime trip into the 'Star Wars' universe

George Lucas has said the original “Star Wars” movie was inspired by Japanese cinema, in particular Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress.” But if you watch “Fortress,” the connection isn’t really that strong. Aside from the robes and swords, the biggest parallel is the samurai epic features two lowly, bickering peasants that are clear ancestors of droids C-3PO and R2D2.
In any event, the connection between “Star Wars” and Japanese cinema is reversed with “Star Wars: Visions,” a series of inventive and dazzling animated short films made by Japanese animation studios. Disney+ released all nine of them on Wednesday.
The project reminds me of “The Animatrix,” a collection of short animated films inspired by “The Matrix” released on DVD and, honestly, outclassed the actual “Matrix” sequels. But what is perhaps most bracing about “Visions” is — as fans battle over what’s part of the official “Star Wars” canon and what isn’t, pitting “The Last Jedi” against “Rise of Skywalker”— it refuses to join that particular fight.
Instead, the “Visions” shorts are often far, far away from the canon, free to tell stories that don’t match up with the timelines of the original nine movies. For example, “Tatooine Rhapsody” is a giddy short about an adorable rock band of aliens called Star Waver, who travel the galaxy looking for success. Their big gig happens on Tatooine, in front of none other than Jabba the Hutt himself.
“The Duel” overtly makes the connection between “Star Wars” and Kurosawa films, presented as a black-and-white samurai epic about a “Yojimbo”-style warrior who saves a town from an invasion of Stormtroopers-turned-bandits. A group of seven droids who serve as the town’s protectors is also a nod to “Seven Samurai.”
In some ways, the short stays faithful to the original series, using the familiar lightsaber sound effects. In other ways, it has fun connecting “Star Wars” tropes to samurai culture, such as an evil Sith who uses a deadly pinwheel of lightsabers (shades of Zhang Zimou’s “Shadow”) to carve up her enemies.
The animation is vibrant and hand-drawn in the anime style (with some CGI assists for spaceships), and viewers can choose between watching English dubbed and subtitled versions. The subtitled versions are preferable, although those listening to the dubbed versions will hear some familiar voices, including those of Lucy Liu, Alison Brie and George Takei.
Disney will unload a lot of “Star Wars” content over the next few years and a lot of it, like the new “Obi Wan” series, will revisit characters that have come before. It’s nice that there’s room for something like “Visions,” which has boldness and originality to spare.
Also on streaming: Adaptations of massive science fiction classics seem to be all the rage these days. Coming just before the new “Dune” movie next month, Apple TV+ is premiering its version of Isaac Asimov’s massive “Foundation” on Friday. Called “unfilmable,” the “Foundation” series spans centuries in telling the story of a galactic civilization that collapses and must restart on a different world.
Just like the Christmas season has extended into early November, it feels like Halloween is starting earlier this year as well on streaming services. On Friday, Netflix premieres “Midnight Mass,” the new series from Mike Flanigan (“Haunting of Hill House”) starring Hamish Linklater as a charismatic Catholic priest who comes to a small island community, and very bad things start happening.
