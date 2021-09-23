Disney+'s 'Visions' is a dazzling anime trip into the 'Star Wars' universe

Instead, the “Visions” shorts are often far, far away from the canon, free to tell stories that don’t match up with the timelines of the original nine movies. For example, “Tatooine Rhapsody” is a giddy short about an adorable rock band of aliens called Star Waver, who travel the galaxy looking for success. Their big gig happens on Tatooine, in front of none other than Jabba the Hutt himself.

“The Duel” overtly makes the connection between “Star Wars” and Kurosawa films, presented as a black-and-white samurai epic about a “Yojimbo”-style warrior who saves a town from an invasion of Stormtroopers-turned-bandits. A group of seven droids who serve as the town’s protectors is also a nod to “Seven Samurai.”

In some ways, the short stays faithful to the original series, using the familiar lightsaber sound effects. In other ways, it has fun connecting “Star Wars” tropes to samurai culture, such as an evil Sith who uses a deadly pinwheel of lightsabers (shades of Zhang Zimou’s “Shadow”) to carve up her enemies.