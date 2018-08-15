For the first few minutes of David Cross’ new British comedy series “Bliss,” one wonders if the stand-up comic and “Arrested Development” star has lost his edge. Those five minutes play like a traditional family sitcom, with Mom and Dad bantering good-naturedly over their plans to renovate the kitchen.
And then, after those five minutes, it's clear that edge is intact.
In “Bliss,” written and directed by Cross, which premieres Wednesday on BritBox, Stephen Mangan (“Episodes”) plays Andrew, a good-natured travel writer from Bristol who spends stretches of time on the road away from his loving wife Kim (Heather Graham) and teenage daughter (Hannah Millward).
After bickering affectionately over which kitchen faucet they should choose, Andrew gets in the car to drive to the airport for his next travel assignment.
Only when he gets to the airport, he doesn’t get on a plane. He gets into another car and drives to another part of town, where his OTHER wife Denise (Jo Hartley) and teenage son (Spike White) live.
Andrew’s inability to choose between two faucets turns out to be a metaphor — he’s a bigamist, with each of his families unaware of the other. Whenever he's gone, each family thinks he's off on a travel assignment. Meanwhile, he never leaves town and fakes all his travel writing thanks to Google.
Given that Bristol is about the size of Milwaukee, it takes a leap of faith to believe that Andrew’s two lives wouldn’t collide at some point over 15 years. But if you can accept that premise — and accept that you’re watching a comedy about a bigamist — “Bliss” is a smart and biting twist on the family comedy, at least based on the first two episodes BritBox made available for review.
The two episodes are built around a typical comic premise — both of Andrew’s wives have plans to have dinner at the same restaurant on the same night. As discovery seems inevitable, Andrew’s attempts to dissuade one or both of his spouses from going to the restaurant get more and more extreme. Mangan is a master at showing us the desperation beneath Andrew’s seemingly amiable middle-aged dad exterior.
Some scenes in those episodes, in which Andrew starts insulting his dining companion in order to get out of dinner, play like an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but with one key difference. On “Curb,” Larry David clearly relishes the chance to ignore etiquette and be a full-on jerk. Andrew hates himself for having to lie and manipulate his family, and has convinced himself he’s doing so to protect them.
Watching “Bliss” is a strange experience. We want him both to get caught, and not to get caught. But it's a darkly funny one.
Also on streaming: One of the best films at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival was “Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu’s intimate and arresting documentary following a group of his friends, all teenage skateboarders in Rockford, Illinois, as they enter adulthood and face grown-up responsibilities. The film has its premiere Friday on Hulu and is highly recommended.
It’s hard to think of a recent Netflix show that’s gotten such lousy buzz as the comedy-drama “Insatiable,” which premiered last Friday. The show has been assailed for its tone-deaf approach to body image issues, as an overweight teenage girl rapidly loses weight and gets revenge on all her classmates who derided her. Binge at your own risk.
Matt Groening makes his first new television series since “Futurama” with “Disenchantment,” which premieres Friday on Netflix. As “Futurama” tweaked the sci-fi genre, “Disenchantment” is a send-up of fantasy fiction like “Lord of the Rings,” with Eric Andre and Abbi Jacobson providing voices.
Amazon Prime has premiered some great British miniseries lately, such as “A Very English Scandal.” Agatha Christie fans should catch the three-episode adaptation of “Ordeal By Innocence,” in which a high-class family needs to find the murderer among them. Bill Nighy and Matthew Goode star.