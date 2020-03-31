You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi featured on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight
alert

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi featured on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series

In lighter COVID-19 related news, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was featured on an episode of the HBO series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" on Sunday. 

The moment, featured in the show's "And Now This" segment, shows Parisi and a Dane County sign language interpreter experiencing an awkward miscommunication at a press conference. When Parisi suggested "we should stand 6 feet apart," the interpreter appeared to initially mistake the comment as a general directive, not a request she and he move further apart.

The segment featured clips from a number of local television news stations across the country that showed anchors struggling through social distancing protocol on the air. 

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics