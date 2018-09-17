Brian Stack was just another student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 1980s. A grad student who had done some cartooning for the campus paper at the University of Indiana when he was an undergrad, Stack popped into the Daily Cardinal offices one day to see if they could use some comic strips.
It would end up changing his life forever.
In the Cardinal offices, Stack ran into Bill Cusack, the brother of John and Joan. Cusack mentioned that an improv group in Madison, the Ark, was holding auditions.
Although he was shy and had never performed on stage before an audience, Stack decided to give the Ark a shot. He passed the audition and became a member of the group which included the late, great Chris Farley.
After he graduated from the UW in 1988, he spent several years as a cast member at Chicago's Second City. That was followed by 18 years as a writer and performer for Conan O’Brien’s three talk shows, creating popular recurring characters such as the Ghost Crooner, Hannigan the Traveling Salesman and the Interrupter.
For the last three years, Stack has been a writer at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The voice of cartoon Donald Trump? That’s him.
“One of the reasons I will always love Madison is that I feel like I got my start here,” Stack said. “I’ll always be grateful to the Ark.”
It all came full circle for Stack when he was back on campus last weekend, speaking at an event at Alumni Place for the UW Alumni Association. In addition to getting to see a Badgers football game, Stack said he had a good time revisiting old haunts and friends like Ark founder Dennis Kern, and was especially tickled to seeB-Side Records, where he discovered so much good music as a student.
Stack originally came to the UW to study psychology, but always felt the lure of comedy. He was particularly struck by what a good time improv performers had, working together to create scenes and characters out of thin air.
“I always thought, 'That looks so fun,'” he said. “'I’ll probably suck at it, but it looks so fun.'"
At his first Ark show, Stack said he was running on “adrenaline and nerves” and loved improv just as much as he thought he would. He said working with Farley, the future “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “Tommy Boy” star, was a joy. When Farley did his first episode of “SNL” in 1990, Stack was in the audience to support him.
“Even as a complete beginner, it was so obvious how special he was,” he said. "To see that effortless star quality he had. I wish more people could have seen him live on stage.”
During his time at Second City, Stack crossed paths with his future boss Colbert. In 1997, he flew to New York for what was supposed to be a 13-week stint as a writer for O’Brien. It ending up lasting 18 years across three O’Brien talk shows, including the current “Conan” on TBS.
While Stack played everything from God to the Devil to Frankenstein on the show, his most popular recurring on-screen characters drew on his love for old movies and classic showbiz. Artie Kendall the Ghost Crooner was based on the dark stories that swirled around Bing Crosby, while Stack belatedly realized that the fast-talking Hannigan the Traveling Salesman was inspired by William Powell in “The Thin Man.”
Another through-line with many of his characters is that they have chipper and upbeat exteriors that barely conceal an inner darkness. Stack said there’s a grain of truth in that.
“I think it’s rooted in my own personality, having a natural Irish melancholy and being prone to getting the blues, but forging through it,” he said. “When I got into comedy, I never thought anybody who was a performer could be introverted. Now I’m surprised when I meet somebody who hasn’t gone through some kind of struggle. Nobody should have to feel embarrassed about that. It’s just a human thing.”
Stack and his family (including his wife, actress Miriam Tolan, whom he met at Second City) moved from New York to Los Angeles when O’Brien launched “Conan” in 2010. But, missing New York, Stack moved back in 2015 to take a job at Colbert’s show.
Where a lot of the sketches Stack wrote for O’Brien weren’t tied to current events, Colbert’s show is very engaged with the news of the day, especially in the Donald Trump era. The characters Stack plays on screen are often more topical, and Stack said the writers sometimes rewrite up until the moment Colbert takes the stage.
“The monologues, there are so much material and so many surprises every day, it tends to be mostly political, just because there’s been such a fire hose of material,” he said.
Stack said his advice for today’s college students is to do what they love to do, much like he did in following improv. But he advises them not to wait for permission to do what makes them happy, and to be prepared and ready whenever an opportunity comes along.
“Doing what you love as an end in itself, is more likely to become a means to an end,” he said. “If you love doing it and it doesn’t lead to something, at least you had a great time.”