At first, BritBox’s “Bancroft” seems like a lot of high-quality British detective dramas, following a smart, tough-as-nails investigator as she navigates the crime world and the male-dominated world of law enforcement. Think “Prime Suspect” or “The Fall.”
But “Bancroft,” a four-episode limited series that premiered last week on the BBC’s streaming service, is more sinister and interesting.
Sarah Parish plays Elizabeth Bancroft, a driven Manchester detective waging war against the local crime syndicate. On the verge of being promoted to chief superintendent, she’s earned the admiration and respect of her peers and superiors.
It’s not surprising that young detective Elizabeth Stevens (Faye Marsay) looks up to her as a mentor. When Stevens is assigned to the cold case division and is tasked with revisiting the unsolved 1987 murder of a young pregnant woman, we assume Stevens and Bancroft will team up to solve the crime. After all, it’s personal for Bancroft. As a young policeman, she was the first to discover the body.
Instead, it becomes clear that, behind the scenes, Bancroft and a few other people, including the woman’s widowed husband (Linus Roache), seem to prefer that the case stay cold. “Bancroft” mixes an unexpected story of suspense (who killed the woman) with a second, unexpected one (how far will Bancroft go to keep the crime unsolved, and why?)
I get the sense from reviews in Britain that many viewers weren’t happy with this bait-and-switch, expecting a more familiar sort of crime drama. But I loved the twists on the formula, and Parish is so good as Bancroft. She is a stellar police detective, but there’s something else underneath her confident exterior, a wilder sense of self-preservation, that makes for a very unusual and intriguing character. Is she hero, anti-hero or straight-up villain? We want to keep watching “Bancroft” to find out.
Also on streaming: “I Feel Bad,” the new NBC sitcom starring Madison West High grad Sarayu Blue, officially premieres on Oct. 4. But NBC premiered the first two episodes last week, and if you missed them, they’re available for streaming now at NBC.com to build buzz for the premiere. Blue (who was also funny as John Cena’s wife in “Blockers”) plays Emet, a mom trying to juggle all of her responsibilities while staying sane and not turning into her mother.
Another Madison West grad, comedian Nate Craig, has a role in Netflix’s “Maniac,” which premiered last weekend. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (who was just tapped to helm the next James Bond movie), “Maniac” is a mind-bending series starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as two subjects in a strange pharmaceutical trial who develop a strange bond.
“Forever” is an Amazon Prime series that’s also hard to describe. Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen play a couple whose long-term relationship is tested in very unusual ways, ways that TV critics have been urged not to spoil for viewers.
Did you know even Facebook is getting into the streaming services game? Their new channel, Facebook Watch, just premiered a new series called “Sorry For Your Loss,” starring the terrific Elizabeth Olsen as a young widow trying to put her life back together three months after her husband’s death. It’s been called an honest look at the grieving process that’s not without some humor. The first four episodes are free to anyone who has a Facebook account.