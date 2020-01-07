Blue streak: Madison-born Indian American actress Sarayu Blue is on a roll in Hollywood

But she didn’t even think about acting until, at age 15, she auditioned for a production of “Pippin” at West.

“I just remember having the time of my life and thinking, ‘Why would I do anything else?’ And that feeling stuck with me. I continued to be in love with it, right? Because I think you either love it or you don't, or you love it and it's not possible. And so I was lucky that I got to keep fighting for it. And then it worked out eventually.”

Like any actress who just arrives in Los Angeles, Blue took almost any roles she could get — her early credits include bit parts as “Nurse #1,” “TV Reporter” and “Assistant Pharmacist.” She got her first recurring role in 2010 on the TV series “Sons of Tuscon,” and then her first regular series role on the David E. Kelley medical drama “Monday Mornings” in 2013.

The roles steadily got better and larger, but it was “I Feel Bad” that really changed everything. The lead role of the Amy Poehler-produced series, about a woman juggling career and family, was not originally written for a South Asian lead. But the producers liked Blue so much they retooled the show around her.