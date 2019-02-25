One thing about dystopias is that they’re always so darn serious. Sure, we may face a future of environmental disaster, income equality, and technology controlling our lives. But do we have to be so glum about it?
YouTube Premium’s new anthology series “Weird City” seems like a corrective to “Black Mirror,” “Electric Dreams,” the new “Twilight Zone” and similarly dark sci-fi shows. Created by comedian Charlie Sanders and Jordan Peele (who is also behind the new “Zone”), “Weird City” is defiantly silly and broad, like a live-action comic strip.
The “Weird City” of the title is a future metropolis where the middle class has utterly disappeared. The rich people live in the luxurious half of the city known as Above the Line, while the working-class live in the more dingy half, known as Below the Line. Dividing the two is a barrier, not surprisingly known as the Line.
The current season has six episodes, two of which are available to view for free on YouTube. In “The One,” a rich young man (Dylan O’Brien of the “Maze Runner” movies) turns to science to find his perfect mate. To his surprise, the algorithm sends him a grandfatherly old man (Ed O’Neill).
It’s a simple comic premise, but what makes it really work is that the relationship that develops between the two mismatched men is rather sweet. When the scientist running the program (LeVar Burton) reveals that there’s a flaw in the algorithm and demands a recall, we find ourselves rooting for the couple to stay together.
The second episode, “A Family,” feels much more scattershot. Michael Cera plays a weird, off-putting young man named Tawny with an obsession for worms who gets kicked out of his own support group. Lonely and adrift, he signs up for a Crossfit-style gym called “ShapeCult,” run by a trainer named Delt (Rosario Dawson) who indeed runs the gym like a cult.
Tawny buys in so thoroughly to the ShapeCult lifestyle that his fervor threatens Delt’s leadership role at the gym. I’m all in for Cera’s decision at this point in his career to be playing deliberately unpleasant characters like here and in “Molly’s Game.” But he’s so over the top, and the episode is all over the map trying to make some simplistic satirical points about fitness culture.
“Weird City” is able to tap into a pretty strong cast of actors, with Awkwafina, Steven Yeun and Laverne Cox appearing in future episodes. Like most anthology series, “Weird City” is hit and miss, but it’s point of view is so distinctive and zany – and well, weird – that it’s worth checking out.
Also on streaming: After “The Big Sick” and HBO’s “Vinyl,” the Ray Romano-ssaince continues with the new Netflix comedy-drama “Paddleton,” which premiered last Friday. In the film, Romano plays a lonely man who agrees to help his best friend (Mark Duplass) with an assisted suicide after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Acorn TV premiered its gritty new series “London Kills” on Monday. Shot documentary-style, the five-part series follows an elite detective unit in London who investigate a different murder each episode.
If you enjoyed how writer-director Adam McKay unraveled the financial meltdown in “The Big Short,” watch the new Amazon Prime series “The Giant Beast that is the Global Economy.” Produced by McKay and hosted by Kal Penn, the eight-episode series delves entertainingly into some of the more complicated and less aboveboard aspects of the global financial system, from money laundering to the surprising importance of the rubber industry.