Bingeworthy: 'Utopia' is an exhaustingly violent comic book show

No question, there is something profoundly icky about watching a show about pandemics in the midst of living through one (even though “Utopia” was produced before COVID-19 hit). But that’s just a matter of bad timing.

What turned me off “Utopia” was the violence, which is just . . . mean. It introduces colorful supporting characters and then kills them off almost off-handedly. There’s a gruesome interrogation scene where the interlocutor sets out three instruments of torture in front of his victim, and then we watch as he uses them, one by one. “Utopia” has not learned the lesson that the suggestion of violence is often more compelling than the actual thing.

I liked the locations used in Flynn’s native Chicago (the gargoyles at the Harold Washington Library figure in as a plot point), and the plot is certainly fast-moving. But the show’s flashy nihilism becomes quickly exhausting, and I’m not sure I need an exhausting TV show right now. Maybe the show picks up in its later episodes, but right now, they’ll have to remain (to use another six-letter “U” word) unseen.