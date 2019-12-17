Bingeworthy: Twisting 'Wisting' brings winter chills to Sundance Now

You’re looking for a new show to binge on cold winter nights, but can’t make up your mind. Should you watch a bleak Scandinavian murder mystery? Or a taut American thriller about the hunt for a serial killer?
Why not both?
The Norwegian show “Wisting,” which premieres Wednesday on the streaming site Sundance Now, is the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup of streaming shows, mixing two popular subgenres together with satisfying results.
Sven Nordin plays William Wisting, a craggy-faced Norwegian detective who is called in to investigate a dead body found frozen in the snow. Initially, evidence suggests that the body may be that of a notorious American serial killer, William Godwin, who vanished from the United States to avoid capture. But it’s later determined that Godwin was not the victim, but the perpetrator, and has apparently been running loose in Norway for 20 years under a new identity.
Enter FBI agent Maggie Griffin (Carrie-Anne Moss of “The Matrix”), who flies to Norway ostensibly in an “observer” role, but clearly itching to find Godwin herself. It’s a classic buddy-cop mismatch, as Griffin’s more in-your-face tactics chafe with the more patient and plodding nature of Wisting and his team. You won’t be too surprised to learn that Griffin has a personal reason for catching the serial killer.
Meanwhile, Wisting’s daughter (Thea Green Lundberg) is a journalist, working on what she thinks will be a poignant feature story about a lonely man who dies in his home, and isn’t discovered for four months. What do you bet that the man’s death will turn out to be foul play? And what do you bet that the man’s death will somehow connect back to the serial killer investigation?
“Wisting,” based on two novels by mystery author Jorn Lier Horst, entertainingly follows the pair of intertwining investigations. The show is well plotted, featuring some stunning wintry landscapes. Even the architecture in the show is stunning, like a police station building that juts out over the ocean like the prow of a ship.
Nordin makes Wisting a sweet, stolid sleuth, a devoted dad and widower who is otherwise rather untroubled about life, in contrast to some of the more emotionally tortured detectives that populate Scandinavian crime fiction. There's a very funny scene in which father and daughter split a pizza while looking over some horrific crime scene photos. The apple hasn't fallen far from the gnarled tree.
Nordin plays off well against Moss' more aggressive Griffin, and some of the show’s strongest dramatic and comedic moments come as the American comes to grip with the more polite and progressive Norwegian criminal justice system. I don't know if, plotwise, they can engineer another reason for Moss' character to return to Norway for Season 2, but it's worth a try.
Also on streaming: Another week, another potential Oscar-contending movie premiering on Netflix. This Friday it’s “The Two Popes,” directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”). Anthony Hopkins plays the outgoing conservative Pope Benedict, Jonathan Pryce plays the incoming, more progressive Pope Francis, and the movie speculates about what went on behind the scenes of the transition.
If you missed “The Aeronauts” when it played in theaters a couple of weeks ago, Amazon is officially premiering it on Amazon Prime this Friday. With Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones playing a pair of daredevil 19th-century balloonists, it can be a lot of fun when it’s up in the air. Not so much when it comes down to Earth.