Bingeworthy: Twisting 'Wisting' brings winter chills to Sundance Now

Meanwhile, Wisting’s daughter (Thea Green Lundberg) is a journalist, working on what she thinks will be a poignant feature story about a lonely man who dies in his home, and isn’t discovered for four months. What do you bet that the man’s death will turn out to be foul play? And what do you bet that the man’s death will somehow connect back to the serial killer investigation?

“Wisting,” based on two novels by mystery author Jorn Lier Horst, entertainingly follows the pair of intertwining investigations. The show is well plotted, featuring some stunning wintry landscapes. Even the architecture in the show is stunning, like a police station building that juts out over the ocean like the prow of a ship.

Nordin makes Wisting a sweet, stolid sleuth, a devoted dad and widower who is otherwise rather untroubled about life, in contrast to some of the more emotionally tortured detectives that populate Scandinavian crime fiction. There's a very funny scene in which father and daughter split a pizza while looking over some horrific crime scene photos. The apple hasn't fallen far from the gnarled tree.