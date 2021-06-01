Bingeworthy: Transgender athletes tell their stories in Hulu's 'Changing the Game'

Before voting, every legislator ought to watch “Changing the Game,” a new documentary on Hulu that premiered Tuesday to kick off Pride Month. Michael Barnett’s film allows three transgender athletes to speak for themselves. After hearing their stories firsthand, it’s harder not to see these measures as cynical political wedge issues intended to further inflame the culture wars in America.

Sarah Rose Huckman is a transgender girl and downhill skier in New Hampshire who turns activist when one such law is proposed in her state. Andraya Yearwood is a transgender girl who runs track in Connecticut, and after winning is subject to taunts and insults from the parents of other girls. One woman goes into a long-winded tirade before the camera about how the competition is unfair because Yearwood doesn’t have to run while having a period, then eventually she peters off into “I don’t remember the question.”

But the athlete who has the biggest effect on screen is Mack Beggs, a trans boy in Texas, where such a law is on the books. While he’d prefer to wrestle against other high school boys, Beggs instead has to wrestle in the girls’ division — where he dominates and has never lost a match in two years. Remind me again how such anti-transgender laws are intended to preserve fairness and competition in girls’ sports?