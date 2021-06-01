Bingeworthy: Transgender athletes tell their stories in Hulu's 'Changing the Game'

In a five-hour hearing last week in the Wisconsin Legislature's Education Committee over two controversial bills that would restrict transgender children’s ability to play sports, it took over four-and-a-half-hours before the first transgender child was allowed to testify. At that point, according to Emily Mills’ report for Tone Madison, most of the committee members had already left.
That’s a sadly apt image — children testifying to empty chairs — for the entire debate. Such bills have been introduced by Republicans in legislatures nationwide, requiring transgender athletes to play on sports teams aligned with the gender assigned to them at birth, rather than their chosen gender. In Wisconsin, the GOP-controlled Legislature is pushing separate bills that would impose such restrictions at the K-12 and higher education levels, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is nearly certain to veto them if they get to his desk.
Before voting, every legislator ought to watch “Changing the Game,” a new documentary on Hulu that premiered Tuesday to kick off Pride Month. Michael Barnett’s film allows three transgender athletes to speak for themselves. After hearing their stories firsthand, it’s harder not to see these measures as cynical political wedge issues intended to further inflame the culture wars in America.
Sarah Rose Huckman is a transgender girl and downhill skier in New Hampshire who turns activist when one such law is proposed in her state. Andraya Yearwood is a transgender girl who runs track in Connecticut, and after winning is subject to taunts and insults from the parents of other girls. One woman goes into a long-winded tirade before the camera about how the competition is unfair because Yearwood doesn’t have to run while having a period, then eventually she peters off into “I don’t remember the question.”
But the athlete who has the biggest effect on screen is Mack Beggs, a trans boy in Texas, where such a law is on the books. While he’d prefer to wrestle against other high school boys, Beggs instead has to wrestle in the girls’ division — where he dominates and has never lost a match in two years. Remind me again how such anti-transgender laws are intended to preserve fairness and competition in girls’ sports?
You can tell Beggs takes no pleasure in defeating girls (“It’s not fair for anybody” he says), his face an impassive mask as the boos and insults rain down on him from parents in the stands. Wisely, Barnett interviews the girl who came in second in the state championships to Beggs both years. Although she’s devastated, she puts the blame squarely where it belongs — not on Beggs, but on officials who won’t do the obvious right thing and let Beggs wrestle boys.
One thing that becomes clear while watching “Changing the Game” is that sports are just as important for transgender athletes as any other athletes. As Yearwood's coach puts it, wins and losses are motivating, but the real value is building confidence and self-worth. The cruelty of denying them that, for having the courage to be who they are, is evident and appalling, especially given the high rates of self-harm and attempted suicide among transgender teens.
