Bingeworthy: Toby Jones is unforgettable in BritBox's 'Don't Forget the Driver'

That changes when, after a day trip taking elderly Brits to visit the war memorials at Dunkirk, Peter finds a stowaway in the baggage compartment of his bus. It’s a terrified, exhausted Etritean woman named Rita (Luwam Teklizgi) who has smuggled herself into Britain. She’s met at the bus depot by a nasty-looking thug, and Peter literally collapses at the thought that he’s been an unwitting accessory to human trafficking.

How Peter rallies and tries to protect Rita provides the arc of the six-episode first season, created by Jones and playwright Tim Crouch. He’s a reluctant, unlikely hero whose essential decency wins out over his desire to cling to the familiarity of his ordinary life.

The show touches on some tougher themes about immigration and Brexit while never losing its flair for gentle, wry comedy. In its own quiet way, “Don’t Forget the Driver” is a special series that’s hard to forget.

Also on streaming: I love “Better Call Saul,” but it seems to have unleashed a lot of prequel shows that attempt to chart the backstory of a familiar villain. The latest is “Ratched,” an unlikely prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that premieres Friday on Netflix.