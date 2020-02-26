Bingeworthy: There goes the neighborhood in Netflix's wise and witty 'Gentefied'

“White folks love dropping money on authenticity," a character says at one point in Netflix's "Gentefied." "They may love all our s---, but they don't love us."
She’s talking about the upwardly mobile class pouring development dollars into the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, turning an overwhelmingly Latino working-class community into one where expensive condos and fusion restaurants are all the rage.
Change is fertile ground for both comedy and drama, and “Gentefied,” which premiered last Friday, finds both in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. The term “gentefied” is a bit of Spanglish that combines “gentrified” with the Spanish word “gente,” meaning people. The term refers specifically to Latinos gentrifying their own neighborhoods.
That’s a complex spin on the usual knock against gentrification, that it’s usually wealthy white outsiders transforming immigrant communities to suit themselves. But that’s a testament to how clever and thoughtful “Gentefied,” created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez, can be. There are no easy answers or safe positions to take here; one person’s exploitation of a neighborhood is another’s “betterment.”
The epicenter of this conversation in the show is an old-school taco shop run by elderly Mexican-American Casimiro (Joaquin Cosio). Casimiro’s landlord is planning to double the rent, something the little cash-only taco shop is unlikely to keep up with by selling $5 burritos.
Erik (J.J. Soria) works with his grandfather at the taco shop and is committed to making it survive on its own terms instead of "selling out." He dismisses those "gentifying" Latinos as "coconuts" — brown on the outside, white on the inside.
But Erik’s cousin Chris (Carlos Santos), an aspiring chef, suggests sprucing up the restaurant and offering more trendy (and expensive) menu items to appeal to the new hipster class. After all, the money is flowing into Boyle Heights no matter what. Why shouldn’t Casimiro get some of it?
The clash between the two responses to gentrification, the side arguments and tensions over the idea of “authenticity” and the double-edged sword of economic development form the heart of the show.
Somewhere between Erik and Chris is another cousin, Ana (Karrie Martin), an aspiring artist who often comments on her gentrifying neighborhood in her work. One clever collage is made out of those “We Buy Houses for Cash!” signs that have popped up everywhere. But Ana is also ambitious, and those ambitions go beyond Boyle Heights.
“Gentefied” finds a lot of humor and poignancy in these conflicted characters. While it deals with sometimes serious and thorny issues, it does so with confidence and lightness, making for an engaging show. The neighborhood may change, but I hope the show doesn’t.
Also on streaming: The sci-fi action series “Altered Carbon” has its second-season premiere this Friday. Based on Richard Morgan’s series of novels about a future where the wealthy can wear and discard bodies at will, essentially living forever, this season features Anthony Mackie taking over for Joel Kinnaman as sleuth Takeshi Kovacs.