Bingeworthy: There goes the neighborhood in Netflix's wise and witty 'Gentefied'

Erik (J.J. Soria) works with his grandfather at the taco shop and is committed to making it survive on its own terms instead of "selling out." He dismisses those "gentifying" Latinos as "coconuts" — brown on the outside, white on the inside.

But Erik’s cousin Chris (Carlos Santos), an aspiring chef, suggests sprucing up the restaurant and offering more trendy (and expensive) menu items to appeal to the new hipster class. After all, the money is flowing into Boyle Heights no matter what. Why shouldn’t Casimiro get some of it?

The clash between the two responses to gentrification, the side arguments and tensions over the idea of “authenticity” and the double-edged sword of economic development form the heart of the show.

Somewhere between Erik and Chris is another cousin, Ana (Karrie Martin), an aspiring artist who often comments on her gentrifying neighborhood in her work. One clever collage is made out of those “We Buy Houses for Cash!” signs that have popped up everywhere. But Ana is also ambitious, and those ambitions go beyond Boyle Heights.