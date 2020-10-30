Bingeworthy: 'The Truth Seekers' are out there for paranormal comedy fans

Pegg appears as Gus’ unnervingly cheerful boss Dave, while Malcolm McDowell has a great little part as Gus’ dyspeptic father. I liked the way “Truth Seekers” mixes conspiracy theories about modern technology with some real-world phenomena, such as “numbers stations” in England that broadcast the same mysterious string of numbers over and over.

Frost makes an appealing comic hero, whose gruff, know-it-all nerdiness barely conceals his loneliness and melancholy, and Gus and Elton have good chemistry as they bust ghosts together. If you’re looking for a very funny and only mildly scary show to binge for Halloween, seek out “Truth Seekers” for a good time.

Also on streaming: Disney+ has kept details about Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” well under wraps ahead of its premiere this Friday. We don’t even know if Baby Yoda will be back! (Just kidding, Baby Yoda will be back.)

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side") secretly made his new film, “Totally Under Control,” over the last few months during the pandemic. The film, which excoriates the White House’s response to the pandemic, is streaming on Hulu, and is now available for anyone to watch at neonrated.com through Election Day.

Also just in time for Election Day, the streaming site Topic has premiered the new documentary from University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Errol Morris. "American Dharma" is a film-length interview (much like the Oscar-winning "The Fog of War") with Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign adviser now charged with fraud.

