Bingeworthy: 'The Truth Seekers' are out there for paranormal comedy fans

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, the duo from the classic “Shaun of the Dead,” reunite for another foray into horror comedy, the new Amazon Prime series “Truth Seekers.”
Sort of.
Both Frost and Pegg are listed as writers on the series, which debuts on Friday, and the ads prominently feature both names. But in the actual show, Frost is clearly the lead actor while Pegg appears in a small supporting role (although I have a suspicion that may expand as the series goes on). More importantly, though, is that that goofy, winsome vibe from “Shaun of the Dead’ (and “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End”) remains, with some laughs, some shocks, and some sweetness underlying it all.
In the series, which Frost and Pegg created with James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, stars Frost as Gus, whose life revolves around two powerful, invisible forces — ghosts and broadband. By day, he installs new “6G” systems for a big company whose logo looks a lot like Amazon’s. By night, he investigates paranormal behavior and posts the often underwhelming results on his YouTube channel.
Like “The X-Files,” “Truth Seekers” mixes standalone ghost stories with a season-long storyline involving a woman (Emma D’Arcy) being menaced by a pair of ghouls, one that looks like a burned man and the other like the Grim Reaper. With his new recruit Elton (Samson Kayo) in tow, Gus starts to suspect that all the strange goings-on in his coverage area may be connected.
Pegg appears as Gus’ unnervingly cheerful boss Dave, while Malcolm McDowell has a great little part as Gus’ dyspeptic father. I liked the way “Truth Seekers” mixes conspiracy theories about modern technology with some real-world phenomena, such as “numbers stations” in England that broadcast the same mysterious string of numbers over and over.
Frost makes an appealing comic hero, whose gruff, know-it-all nerdiness barely conceals his loneliness and melancholy, and Gus and Elton have good chemistry as they bust ghosts together. If you’re looking for a very funny and only mildly scary show to binge for Halloween, seek out “Truth Seekers” for a good time.
Also on streaming: Disney+ has kept details about Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” well under wraps ahead of its premiere this Friday. We don’t even know if Baby Yoda will be back! (Just kidding, Baby Yoda will be back.)
Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side") secretly made his new film, “Totally Under Control,” over the last few months during the pandemic. The film, which excoriates the White House’s response to the pandemic, is streaming on Hulu, and is now available for anyone to watch at neonrated.com through Election Day.
Also just in time for Election Day, the streaming site Topic has premiered the new documentary from University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Errol Morris. "American Dharma" is a film-length interview (much like the Oscar-winning "The Fog of War") with Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign adviser now charged with fraud.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!