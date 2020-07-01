Bingeworthy: The revolution will be televised as 'Hamilton' comes to Disney+

No fireworks. No parades. No large gatherings of family and friends. (Let me repeat that last one: NO large gatherings of family and friends.)
So yes, it’s going to be a strange Fourth of July weekend. Coronavirus cases are spiking in Dane County and nationwide, and the country is in the midst of a necessary but wrenching debate about police brutality and systemic racism. Welcome to summer 2020: We’re as divided and anxious as ever.
It feels like a gift that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney+ have decided to release the feature film version of Miranda’s smash musical “Hamilton” on Friday, nearly a year and a half before it was supposed to premiere in theaters. While the release will drive new subscribers to Disney’s streaming service, the company is almost certainly leaving money on the table by not waiting for that theatrical ticket revenue in November 2021.
This version of “Hamilton” isn’t an afterthought, the equivalent of a souvenir program for fans. The 2015 musical arrives in 2020 with its brilliance largely intact, capturing as much of the live theatrical experience as possible while enhancing it in important ways.
Better critics than I have expounded on the brilliance of Miranda’s galvanizing musical about the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury, which both celebrates and confronts the principles the nation was founded on. Dense and frenetic as one of Miranda’s freestyle raps, “Hamilton” constantly gives the viewer new things to discover. Like many fans, I’ve seen the theatrical productions in Chicago and Madison and listened to the cast album at least 200 times. It was only on this viewing that it hit me how the “Helpless/Satisfied” section, with Angelica revising Eliza’s love story with the more complicated truth, is such a perfect metaphor for the play’s larger themes about how history is a narrative that depends on “who lives, who dies, who tells your story.”
Particularly for newbies, the “Hamilton” movie does a valuable service in guiding the viewer’s eye towards what’s important on the stage. Recorded from three performances in 2016, director Thomas Kail expertly stitches together views from the best seats in the house, rocketing from a up-looking front-row view to either sides of the stage to a full-stage view, never letting the momentum falter.
The film emulates the feel of a live show as much as possible, right down to the minute-long intermission that divides the two acts. And there’s something moving about hearing an audience wildly cheering and laughing, sounds we haven’t heard in real life for months.
Most invaluable are intimate close-ups of the actors that even the best seats couldn’t provide. We can see the tears glisten in the Christopher Jackson’s eyes as he brings George Washington’s “One Last Time” to a soaring climax, or the spittle flying from Jonathan Groff’s mouth as King George hisses through “You’ll Be Back.” (Is this the origin of the “Groffsauce” meme?)
And we get even closer than that. Vail filmed a few numbers without an audience, bringing handheld Steadicams onstage to swirl around and among the actors. We’re on the stage where it happens during “The Room Where It Happens,” and right between Burr (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Hamilton as they banter on “Non-Stop.” These moments are used sparingly (this isn’t “Hamilton 3D!”) but they infuse the film with excitement and immediacy, blurring the line between theatrical performance and rock concert film.
This “Hamilton” is also an invaluable document on the original cast performance. Miranda left the show just a couple of months after filming, and this has the hallmark of a cast that’s deep into a successful run, feeling the show in their bones, confidently playing with the cadence of a line here and there. We get to see all the visual jokes and flourishes that we’d miss in the cheap(er) seats. As Jefferson, Daveed Diggs’ sly, tongue-wagging delivery made me laugh at lines I’d heard a hundred times before.
“Hamilton” was such an obsession several years ago that a person could be forgiven for wondering if its cultural moment had passed, that its sunny Obama-era representation would feel like weak sauce in the present day. Instead, it feels like a much-needed adrenaline shot of optimism, a reminder that America is still a “great unfinished symphony” with a story we’re all still telling.
