Bingeworthy: The revolution will be televised as 'Hamilton' comes to Disney+

Better critics than I have expounded on the brilliance of Miranda’s galvanizing musical about the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury, which both celebrates and confronts the principles the nation was founded on. Dense and frenetic as one of Miranda’s freestyle raps, “Hamilton” constantly gives the viewer new things to discover. Like many fans, I’ve seen the theatrical productions in Chicago and Madison and listened to the cast album at least 200 times. It was only on this viewing that it hit me how the “Helpless/Satisfied” section, with Angelica revising Eliza’s love story with the more complicated truth, is such a perfect metaphor for the play’s larger themes about how history is a narrative that depends on “who lives, who dies, who tells your story.”