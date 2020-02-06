Bingeworthy: SundanceNow's 'Couple Trouble' is a sweet Danish love story

“Couple Trouble” adheres to some pretty tried-and-true tropes of the rom-com genre, including, yes, a last-minute dash to the airport at the end of the first episode. But Andersen and Olsen have an endearing chemistry together as a thirtysomething couple, both bringing their own baggage into a new relationship while trying to stay open-hearted and optimistic.

I don’t have much doubt that these two lovebirds will find a way to work things out — this is a much sunnier take on long-term relationships than, say, “Marriage Story.” But “Couple Trouble” is such an endearing show that it makes you want to stick around to see the inevitable happy ending.

Also on streaming: Maria Bamford is one of the best stand-up comedians around, and her new comedy special “Weakness is My Brand” is easily worth the $5 to download it from iTunes, Amazon Prime and other sources. Bamford delivers a stellar set about politics, mental health and her parents, and ends with her and husband Scott Cassidy singing a very funny song about their marriage that ends with the refrain, “I love you, you love me, let’s just shut up.”