Bingeworthy: 'Song Exploder' is a burst of creative energy on Netflix

The band members talk about how odd it was that their biggest hit was based around a mandolin riff, and Michael Stipe looks visibly pained as Hirway forces him to listen to an early demo of the song. What is “Losing My Religion” about? None of the members of R.E.M. seem to really know, but it’s fun to see Hirway and Stipe listen to the words and try to figure them out together.

Next I watched Lin-Manuel Miranda talk about the creation of “Wait For It,” the song he wrote for Aaron Burr that Miranda has said is possibly the best song in “Hamilton.” Miranda has talked a lot about “Hamilton,” but there are fresh insights here, from Miranda recounting hitting on the chorus while on a subway ride to a birthday party in Brooklyn to detailing some of the Easter Eggs in the song, like the pause in the third chorus that makes the audience literally wait for the final line.

I was less familiar with Ty Dollar $ign’s “LA,” but his dissection of that song is fascinating, showing how the many layers within the song capture the layers of Los Angeles, a place of promise as well as injustice. There’s also a very funny moment where Ty is shocked and a little irate that Hirway got the original audio track for the song from his record label. "Somebody is getting fired," Ty grouses.