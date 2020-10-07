Bingeworthy: 'Song Exploder' is a burst of creative energy on Netflix

Podcasting is a wildly popular new media, so it’s not surprising that television producers would want to ride that wave and turn podcasts into TV shows. But how can an audio medium translate visually onto the screen?
That dilemma is especially relevant to “Song Exploder,” the hit podcast in which musicians break down how they created their most meaningful songs. There’s something intimate in listening to a musician guide you through all of the elements of their song, step by step, from the initial burst of inspiration to the final result. So how do you show that?
Netflix’s “Song Exploder,’ which premiered an eclectic four-episode “Volume 1” last Friday, brilliantly brings what makes the podcast so special into the visual medium.
Host Hrishikesh Hirway’s approach, what he calls the “secret sauce of the show,” is to isolate each track of the song and ask questions about how the musicians came up with that keyboard line or this guest vocal. Being a card-carrying member of Generation X, I naturally started with the episode about R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.”
The band members talk about how odd it was that their biggest hit was based around a mandolin riff, and Michael Stipe looks visibly pained as Hirway forces him to listen to an early demo of the song. What is “Losing My Religion” about? None of the members of R.E.M. seem to really know, but it’s fun to see Hirway and Stipe listen to the words and try to figure them out together.
Next I watched Lin-Manuel Miranda talk about the creation of “Wait For It,” the song he wrote for Aaron Burr that Miranda has said is possibly the best song in “Hamilton.” Miranda has talked a lot about “Hamilton,” but there are fresh insights here, from Miranda recounting hitting on the chorus while on a subway ride to a birthday party in Brooklyn to detailing some of the Easter Eggs in the song, like the pause in the third chorus that makes the audience literally wait for the final line.
I was less familiar with Ty Dollar $ign’s “LA,” but his dissection of that song is fascinating, showing how the many layers within the song capture the layers of Los Angeles, a place of promise as well as injustice. There’s also a very funny moment where Ty is shocked and a little irate that Hirway got the original audio track for the song from his record label. "Somebody is getting fired," Ty grouses.
The show is very clever about visualizing the components of the songs with animation and color, and each episode ends with the full song so we can hear all of the elements coming together. The biggest difference in the show versus the podcast is that Hirway is more of an active interviewer onscreen, where on the podcast, the musicians seem to talk directly to the listener.
There’s one episode left, featuring Alicia Keys talking about “3 Hour Drive,” that I haven’t watched yet. I’ll save that for a rainy day, and hope Netflix will book future volumes to come.
Also on streaming: A pair of films that made big splashes at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival (remember when film festivals were in person? Way back in January? That was fun!) are coming to streaming channels this week.
Radha Blank's “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” which premieres Friday on Netflix, already gets bonus points for the pun. Blank directs, writes and stars in the film as a struggling playwright who returns to her first love, rapping, at the age of 40. It premieres Friday on Netflix.
And “Charm City Kings” tells the story of a 14-year-old kid who falls in with a group of dirt bike riders who rule the streets of Baltimore. Rapper Meek Mill plays the charismatic leader of the group who takes the new recruit under his wing.
