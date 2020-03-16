Bingeworthy: 8 shows to make social distancing a little easier

So you’re suddenly stuck at home with a lot of time on your hands? Join the club, and by “club” I mean, the world. It’s a strange and unsettling time, but know that by staying home and practicing social distancing, you’re doing your part to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

But just because self-isolation is prudent and virtuous doesn’t mean it has to be boring, too. It’s a great chance to catch up on all of those streaming shows that you hadn’t gotten around to. Netflix has dropped about eight new shows every Friday and there’s no way you could have watched them all.