Bingeworthy: 8 shows to make social distancing a little easier

So you’re suddenly stuck at home with a lot of time on your hands? Join the club, and by “club” I mean, the world. It’s a strange and unsettling time, but know that by staying home and practicing social distancing, you’re doing your part to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
But just because self-isolation is prudent and virtuous doesn’t mean it has to be boring, too. It’s a great chance to catch up on all of those streaming shows that you hadn’t gotten around to. Netflix has dropped about eight new shows every Friday and there’s no way you could have watched them all.
The streaming services are wise to this sudden hunger. Disney+ made “Frozen II” available over the weekend, three months early, knowing that it’ll help out the parents of young kids for at least a couple of hours during the quarantine period. Hulu did the same with the Pete Davidson comedy “Big Time Adolescence,” but its Friday launch was only a week ahead of schedule. And NBCUniversal has decided to push some of its current theatrical releases, including "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man," and "Emma.," directly to video-on-demand this Friday since theater attendance has plummeted.
Here some other shows you might have missed the first time around. If you have any suggestions for good bingeworthy shows, email me at rthomas@madison.com and I’ll include them in a future column.
“Medical Police,” Netflix — Please, don’t watch “Contagion” right now. The 2011 Steven Soderbergh thriller about a global pandemic is just too realistic. Instead, watch this goofy comedy series, a spinoff of Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital,” in which a group of bumbling doctors and agents (including Rob Huebel and Madison West grad Sarayu Blue) chase a virus-toting terrorist around the world.
“Hunters,” Amazon Prime — There’s something cathartic about the way this show faces the real-world horrors of Nazi Germany with ‘70s grindhouse thrills, as a ragtag group of assassins (led by an enjoyably hammy Al Pacino) track down Nazis hiding in the United States plotting a Fourth Reich.
“Gentefied,” Netflix — This new comedy-drama finds humor and poignancy — and above all, complexity — in its look at a gentrifying Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles. Instead of taking a black-and-white view of all the development money changing the character of the neighborhood, “Gentefied” shows how change is rarely just good or just bad, and the show stays empathetic to characters on all sides of the debate.
“PEN-15,” Hulu — My favorite comedy of 2019 was this delightfully, painfully real half-hour show, in which creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, both in their early 30s, play middle-school versions of themselves. Their physical awkwardness perfectly reflects their social awkwardness as they hilariously navigate the hallway cliques while trying to stay besties.
“Line of Duty,” Acorn TV — Having watched the latest Season 5, I have to go back and watch the previous seasons of this fast-moving British police series. It’s a tense chess game pitting good detectives against dirty cops hiding within their ranks. Just when you think you’ve figured out which is which, the show pulls the rug out from under you.
“Nailed It!,” Netflix — Sometimes, comfort food comes in the form of a lopsided cake with drippy icing. My go-to for a streaming pick-me-up is this riotously funny reality cooking show, in which amateur chefs try and recreate extremely elaborate cakes, and usually fail miserably. That the wonderful comedian Nicole Byer, who had to cancel her Comedy on State shows this weekend, is the host is the fondants on this dessert.
“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” Netflix — For when you totally want to immerse yourself in a different world, Netflix’s prequel to the Jim Henson cult fantasy film will do the trick. Deftly enhancing puppetry and animatronics with CGI, the show features a rich storyline and some top-level voice acting.
“Documentary Now!” Netflix — Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers created these pitch-perfect parodies of classic documentaries like “Grey Gardens” and “Salesman” for IFC a couple of years ago. The jokes are consistently funny, and the commitment to recreating the look and feel of the original films (even using the same film stock) borders on the obsessive.