There are so many new streaming shows right now, it’s amazing that any two people in the world are watching the same one.
(Also, here’s a million-dollar idea for free: a social media app that connects you with other people who are at the same point in a series as you are, so you can talk freely about the show without worrying about spoilers.)
2018 also felt like a year where quantity started to crowd out quality, at least where Netflix was concerned. My favorite things to watch on Netflix in 2018 were all movies (“Private Life,” “Roma,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) rather than TV shows. Meanwhile, some of my favorite TV shows, like “Jessica Jones,” struggled to keep momentum and focus in their latest seasons.
But there was still a lot of good stuff to watch. Here are my 10 favorite shows of 2018:
1. “Homecoming” (Amazon Prime) — With so many shows available, a half-hour drama is automatically going to get a leg up on the competition. And “Homecoming,” based on the hit podcast, packed a lot into its 10 half-hour episodes, tapping into the spirit of 1970s paranoid thrillers to go inside a veterans’ rehabilitation facility that is not at all what it seems. Also, any show that includes pineapples, a pelican and Julia Roberts is hard to resist.
2. “Castle Rock” (Hulu) — This seemed like a bad idea on paper, a series set in the Stephen King Literary Universe of working-class Maine that referenced many of the horror master’s tales and created new ones in the same vein. But “Castle Rock” got at the themes underlying King’s best work and made something worthy of the man himself.
3. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime) — Anyone hoping for a realistic depiction of what life would have been like for a female stand-up comic in the 1950s (was anybody hoping for that?) will be disappointed. But Season 2 continued the snappy dialogue, stunning production values and upbeat, unapologetic feminist values of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s utterly delightful series.
4. “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet” (Netflix) — The rebooted “MST3K” found its footing on a tight, hilarious six-episode Season 12. The performers were loose and at ease in their roles, the “Gauntlet” gimmick tied the season together, and the movies (“Mac and Me,” “Atlantic Rim”) were Grade A cheese.
5. “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon Prime) — Between “Paddington 2” and this British miniseries, the teaming of Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw had quite a year. Stephen Frears directed this immensely entertaining miniseries based on a huge sex-and-murder-and-politics scandal in Britain in the 1970s, with Grant playing a rising political star and Whishaw playing the young lover he wanted to sweep under the rug. The series captured both the absurdity and tragedy of the situation.
6. “GLOW” (Netflix) — My favorite show of 2017 deepened and expanded itself in the second season, especially when it got away from the three main characters and began exploring the lives of the other lady wrestlers.
7. “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” (Amazon Prime) — The late science fiction writer’s short stories, which often questioned reality itself, were brought to life in this anthology series. It showed these stories written a half-century ago remain as uneasily relevant as ever.
8. “Black Mirror" (Netflix) — This one came out at the tail end of 2017, but I’ll make room for it on the 2018 list. “U.S.S. Callister” was the standout episode for me, a “Star Trek” pastiche that turned out to be a powerful exploration of toxic masculinity in geek culture.
9. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) — Beginning with a stunning opening episode that dashed our dreams of freedom and rebellion for Offred (Elisabeth Moss), the second season showed a willingness to get very dark indeed.
10. “Lost in Space” (Netflix) — I was surprised to see this sci-fi series topping Entertainment Weekly’s list of the worst shows of 2018. I thought it was a lot of fun, updating the cheesy 1960s series with state-of-the-art special effects and a more thoughtful take on Robinson family dynamics. Plus, Parker Posey makes a great Dr. Smith.