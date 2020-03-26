Bingeworthy: Readers chime in with their favorite shows to stream on lockdown

Last week, I gave a few suggestions for streaming shows while you’re hunkered down in coronavirus lockdown.

Now it’s your turn.

I put the call out on social media and in the Morning Update newsletter for people to pass along their ideas for shows to watch. Please keep them coming (I hear Netflix’s “Tiger King” is bananas) and I’ll keep sharing them.

One reader shared a pair of British shows available on Britbox. The first was "MI:5" (also known as "Spooks"), a smart '00s thriller series following a British intelligent unit in the years after 9/11: “First episodes were filmed in 2003 so some of the elements seem rather amateurish now (big cellphones with antennas) but the suspense is good, as is the acting.”

The other was the British version of “Antiques Roadshow” on Britbox. Turns out living in a country that's over 1,000 years old makes for some better stuff to appraise. “Their antiques are really, really old. And much more interesting than the junk that's dug up over here.”