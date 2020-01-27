Bingeworthy: 'Picard' looks ready to engage with a new generation of Trek fans

Me: The current obsession with rebooting and remaking old TV shows is a cynical attempt to cash in on nostalgia that is draining the creative lifeblood out of television.

Also me: Look, it’s Picard and Data playing poker OMG!

Such is the dilemma I face while watching the new CBS All Access show “Star Trek: Picard,” which premiered its first episode last Thursday. On the one hand, I know that it’s pandering to fans of the original “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to bring back former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) nearly two decades later.

On the other hand, it feels good to have him back, especially since the last time we saw the “ST: TNG” crew was in the 2002 feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which was a disappointment.

“Picard” doesn’t coast on fan goodwill, and tries to do something different with the character. Now deep in his retirement, running a vineyard in France, Picard is clearly missing his Enterprise days as much as fans are. (That poker game, which recaptures the old chemistry between Stewart and Brent Spiner as the android Data, turns out to be a dream sequence.)