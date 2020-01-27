Bingeworthy: 'Picard' looks ready to engage with a new generation of Trek fans

Me: The current obsession with rebooting and remaking old TV shows is a cynical attempt to cash in on nostalgia that is draining the creative lifeblood out of television.
Also me: Look, it’s Picard and Data playing poker OMG!
Such is the dilemma I face while watching the new CBS All Access show “Star Trek: Picard,” which premiered its first episode last Thursday. On the one hand, I know that it’s pandering to fans of the original “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to bring back former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) nearly two decades later.
On the other hand, it feels good to have him back, especially since the last time we saw the “ST: TNG” crew was in the 2002 feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which was a disappointment.
“Picard” doesn’t coast on fan goodwill, and tries to do something different with the character. Now deep in his retirement, running a vineyard in France, Picard is clearly missing his Enterprise days as much as fans are. (That poker game, which recaptures the old chemistry between Stewart and Brent Spiner as the android Data, turns out to be a dream sequence.)
Picard has grown bitter toward Starfleet, which has turned away from space exploration and engaging with the galaxy at large after an android terrorist attack on Mars. Just as the original 1960s “Star Trek” invoked the optimism of the Kennedy era, this new version is influenced by the protectionist, xenophobic politics of today. Androids (or replicants) are now outlawed, an echo of how other cultures get demonized in 2020.
Stewart seems to relish playing this older, crankier Picard, who gets jolted out of his funk by the appearance of a mysterious young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones). On the run from masked assassins, Dahj has had visions of Picard, a man she has never met. Picard does some digging and finds that Dahj has a connection to his old friend Data, who died in “Nemesis.” And, somewhere out there in the galaxy, she has a twin.
Teasers for future episodes show that other original cast members, including Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, will make appearances. But what is most promising about “Picard” is that it’s not trying to recreate the original series, but take the characters someplace new.
With longtime “Star Trek” producer Alex Kurtzman and novelist Michael Chabon (“The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay”) among the show’s creators, “Picard" is like reconnecting with an old friend, but one who doesn't sit around telling the same old stories.
Also on streaming: It’s the last roundup for “Bojack Horseman,” as the last half of the final season of the acclaimed Netflix animated series premieres Friday. Will washed-up former TV star Bojack (Will Arnett) finally overcome his demons and find happiness? I wouldn’t bet on it.
Direct from the Sundance Film Festival, the Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana,” also hits Netflix on Friday. The film follows Swift on her latest world tour, and supposedly captures the pop star in unguarded moments as she wrestles with life under the media microscope, and reckons with what kind of artist she wants to be.