Joining the R-rated movie “Eighth Grade” and the TV-MA Netflix animated series “Big Mouth” is the new Hulu comedy series “PEN15.”
Because a PG-13 rating or less can’t properly capture the horrors of middle school.
While it might seem like we’re getting an overload of frank and funny movies and shows about the preteen years, the truth is that they’re long overdue. That’s particularly true of “Eighth Grade” and “PEN15,” which shows what those agonizing years are like for girls.
“PEN15,” which premieres its entire first season on Friday, follows lifelong best friends Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine), 13-year-olds who are stoked to start middle school in 2000. Of course, the transition isn’t nearly as easy as they expect, as they have to deal with bullies, their own raging hormones, and the temptation to experiment with cigarettes and beer in order to look cool to the older girls.
“Big Mouth” gets away with dealing with these kinds of touchy issues with underage characters because it’s a cartoon, voiced by adult comedians. “PEN15” also has a rather brilliant way of getting around the discomfort we might feel at seeing 13-year-olds drink beer or make out on screen.
Konkle and Erskine aren’t 13.
The writer-comedians are 24 and 31, respectively, playing middle-school students, while the rest of the actors on the show really are teenagers. It’s sort of genius, actually, and not just because both women are such gifted comedians. Middle school is an incredibly awkward time when our bodies seem to betray us. What better way to capture that ungainly period than to have grown women playing gawky kids?
Drawing from their own experiences, Konkle and Erskine are deeply tuned in to the power structures of middle school, how the most popular girl in seventh grade rules over her peers, then wilts in the face of the eighth-graders. They’re especially keen on how that power is used against the less popular kids in school, ostracizing and belittling them. They bully Maya not by insulting her, but by pretending to be nice to her and complimenting her, thinking it’s absolutely hilarious that she would ever think she would be accepted by them.
“PEN15” is cringe-out-loud funny, but also poignant. These social slights leave a mark, especially on the sensitive Maya, who also has to deal with a disapproving mother at home. Despite the adult content, it seems like a show that could really help preteen kids know that they're not alone in what they're going through, or give their bewildered parents an inkling of what happens behind school doors. Maybe more of an inkling than we'd like.
The heart of the show is the steadfast friendship between Maya and Anna, and while that bond gets tested in so many ways over the course of the first season, it remains strong. “You are my rainbow gel pen in a world of blue and black writing utensils,” Anna tells Maya at one point.
Now that’s an endearing sentiment worth scribbling in permanent marker on the inside of your locker door.
Also on streaming: It’s “Groundhog Day” — of sorts — in “Russian Doll,” a new Netflix comedy-drama that premiered last Friday. The terrific Natasha Lyonne stars (and co-created with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland) as a woman who keeps reliving her 36th birthday over and over and over. The worst part may be having to listen to the “Happy Birthday” song again and again for all eternity.