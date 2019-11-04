“Bosch.” “Goliath.” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” No streaming service has committed themselves as deeply as Amazon Prime to entertaining our nation’s dads.
Amazon has lots of different kinds of shows, obviously, but the site’s bread and butter is consistently-good-but-not-great thrillers starring and appealing to middle-aged men. When I heard Amazon was next developing a series about Lee Child’s vigilante hero Jack Reacher, it sounded so right.
The thing is, they are by and large good shows. “Jack Ryan,” which dropped its second season last week, is an engrossing and well-paced spy thriller based on the late Clancy’s CIA analyst hero. Unlike "Bosch," which weaves together several Michael Connelly novels each season, the plots of "Jack Ryan" are original, but close enough in spirit to Clancy's novels.
Ryan (John Krasinski) battled Middle Eastern terrorists in Season 1, and this season has him turning his attention to Venezuela. Lecturing in a university class in what must be a course called Exposition 101, Ryan explains the risk of having a politically volatile country with vast natural resources located so close to the United States.
In this fictionalized version of Venezuela, corrupt president Reyes (Jordi Molla) is trying to cling to power while facing a challenge from surging populist candidate Gloria Bonalde (Cristina Umana). Ryan hears rumors that Reyes may be buying arms — including nuclear weapons — from Russia, and heads down to Caracas to investigate. Meanwhile, Ryan’s former supervisor Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce), now stationed in Moscow, gets a report that Russia has launched a surveillance site in orbit over Venezuela.
What does it all mean? How does a German secret agent (Noomi Rapace, the original “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’), a private military company, and a secret compound deep in the jungle all figure into this? Ryan has eight episodes to find out.
Overall, Season 2 is an easy series to binge, much easier to follow and less prone to tangents than Season 1. As Ryan, Krasinski leaves Jim Halpern of “The Office” in the dust, playing him as more of a full-on action hero this season. But the secret sauce of the show is Pierce (“The Wire”), who is very fun to watch as the foul-mouthed Greer.
The action sequences are satisfying without being particularly original. There’s a London rooftop chase that recalls “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” and a motorcade ambush in the first episode seems like an homage to the 1994 Jack Ryan movie “Clear and Present Danger” starring Harrison Ford. There isn't that same sense of ticking-clock stop-the-terrorists urgency that Season 1 has, because it takes a while for Ryan to uncover who or what he's fighting. But it's enjoyable, well-made entertainment.
It’s no coincidence that, the same day Amazon premiered the new season of “Jack Ryan,” it also posted almost all of the movies in the James Bond franchise. Because dads like James Bond, too.
Also on streaming: I’ve always looked a little askance at the news site VICE, suspicious that the chest-pumping, faux-gonzo attitude of VICE outpaced the actual journalism it makes. But I’ve been drawn into “VICE Investigates,” a new Hulu series of one-hour documentaries created by VICE that premiered last week.
In particular, an episode on Vladimir Putin’s war on Russian hip-hop is a really interesting window into the political forces in that country. Other episodes on the Middle East and the fire in the Amazon rainforest are also out, and a new hour-long documentary will come out every month on Hulu.
Brush up your Shakespeare, because Acorn is premiering the entire run of the Canadian comedy series “Slings & Arrows” starting Monday. The show, which ran from 2003-2006, goes behind the scenes of a dysfunctional Shakespeare festival, and features Mark McKinney, Paul Gross and a then up-and-coming actress named Rachel McAdams.