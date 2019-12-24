Bingeworthy: Netflix's fantasy epic 'The Witcher' bewitches and bewilders

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is so convoluted and dense — with casual references to people with names like Mousesack and places with names like Bliviken — that I assumed I needed to watch the previous few seasons to make sense of it all.
But, nope, there are no previous seasons. What dropped last Friday was the first and only season of the big budget fantasy. It’s based on short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which became a series of popular videogames. I’m guessing that a deep dive into the source material would help viewers make sense of “The Witcher,” which drops us into the middle of its world without telling us much about who they are, where they are, or even when they are.
Here’s what I could suss out from watching the first few episodes. The show follows three characters along separate storylines that may or may not intersect. The most important, of course, is Henry Cavill’s The Witcher, whose real name is Geralt of Rivia. (Somebody on Twitter mentioned how much that looks like Geraldo Rivera and now I can’t stop seeing it.)
The Witcher is a monster hunter for hire who roams the countryside dispatching creatures (like a giant spider skeleton in the opening episode) for cash. He has some kind of special magical abilities called “mutations” that come in handy in his quests, although make him something of a pariah among the locals.
A second plotline follows Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess who also has magical abilities, and is on the run after her kingdom is slaughtered. And a third strand of the plot follows Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), an abused peasant who becomes a powerful witch.
Even figuring that much out takes some doing. Some subtitles would be nice, or one of those “Game of Thrones”-type maps that gives you a sense of geography. Showrunner Lauren Schmitt Hissrich clearly had established fans of the series in mind when plotting the show, and newbies will just have to pay attention and try to keep up.
It’s a handsome-looking show, full of bloody swordfights and intriguingly odd characters. And Cavill, wearing a platinum wig and golden-tinted contacts, brings a laconic Clint Eastwood-esque charm to the Witcher. While the show is often self-serious and portentous, there is a dry wit that surfaces from time to time. The Witcher spends a lot of time talking to his beloved horse, which for a taciturn monster killer is actually kind of sweet.
With so much else available to stream, is the average viewer really going to put the work in to understand “The Witcher”? Probably not. But diehard fans have got plenty to gush about on their subreddits.
Also on streaming: Did you grow up on “Zoom,” “The Electric Company” and other kids’ programming of the 1970s? Comedian John Mulaney remembers those shows, and his new Netflix special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” looks like a pitch-perfect homage. It’s not meant to be a winking parody, but an offbeat yet sincere evocation of those shows that kids can enjoy just as much as their parents. It drops on Christmas Eve.
New city, new network, same creepy stalker. “YOU” makes the jump from Lifetime to Netflix in its second season, premiering Thursday. Penn Badgely plays a seemingly nice-guy bookstore owner named Will who fixates on an aspiring chef in Los Angeles. Except that his name isn’t really Will, but Joe, and Joe got into a lot of trouble in New York in Season 1 that he’s trying to stay ahead of.
Long before he was hosting “Carpool Karaoke” or licking his fur in “Cats,” James Corden came to fame on a British comedy series called “Gavin & Stacey.” The show, with Corden and the rest of the original cast, returns for the first time in almost a decade with “The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special,” premiering Christmas Day on BritBox.