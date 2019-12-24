Bingeworthy: Netflix's fantasy epic 'The Witcher' bewitches and bewilders

A second plotline follows Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess who also has magical abilities, and is on the run after her kingdom is slaughtered. And a third strand of the plot follows Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), an abused peasant who becomes a powerful witch.

Even figuring that much out takes some doing. Some subtitles would be nice, or one of those “Game of Thrones”-type maps that gives you a sense of geography. Showrunner Lauren Schmitt Hissrich clearly had established fans of the series in mind when plotting the show, and newbies will just have to pay attention and try to keep up.

It’s a handsome-looking show, full of bloody swordfights and intriguingly odd characters. And Cavill, wearing a platinum wig and golden-tinted contacts, brings a laconic Clint Eastwood-esque charm to the Witcher. While the show is often self-serious and portentous, there is a dry wit that surfaces from time to time. The Witcher spends a lot of time talking to his beloved horse, which for a taciturn monster killer is actually kind of sweet.

With so much else available to stream, is the average viewer really going to put the work in to understand “The Witcher”? Probably not. But diehard fans have got plenty to gush about on their subreddits.