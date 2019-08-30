The closing credits for Netflix’s new series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” feature something I’ve never seen before. Every character has two names next to it, not one.
The first is the actor who provides the voice of the character. The second is the puppeteer who provides the expressions and movement.
Thirty-seven years after Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s “The Dark Crystal” became the first live-action film without a single human in it, Netflix’s new prequel series, premiering Friday, has followed in the original’s felt-covered footsteps. It might have been easier to use live actors or CGI animation, but the new 10-episode series uses real puppets created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop and physical backgrounds. Just a few digital effects are employed to enhance the image.
Just as the original “Dark Crystal” defied expectations for fans of "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show," “Age of Resistance” presents a jaw-droppingly beautiful, richly detailed world that feels very alive. For awhile, the viewer just marvels at what’s on-screen, wondering “How did they do that?” It reminds me in some ways of the loving stop-motion animation that the studio LAIKA created for films like “Coraline” and “Paranorman.”
The best part of “Age of Resistance” is that eventually you stop looking at the show and start watching it. Fast-paced and thrilling, the new “Dark Crystal” scratches an itch for dark, immersive fantasy in the vein of "Lord of the Rings." The massive story features over 100 characters, three distinct alien races, and a world that’s full of wonders.
On the planet Thra, the vulture-like Skeksis rule over the peaceful elvish Gelflings and have been entrusted with protecting the Dark Crystal that gives the planet life. But the Skeksis have been secretly siphoning energy off the crystal to give themselves eternal life, threatening the balance of the planet. This clear ecological metaphor about the danger of squandering natural resources for corporate profit feels as blunt, and even more relevant, than it was in the ‘80s.
Rian (Taron Egerton) discovers the Skeksis’ dark secret and sets out on a quest to convince his fellow Gelflings of the truth. But while the original movie was built around one central quest, “Age of Resistance” has multiple storylines involving several Gelfling quests that eventually converge.
Honestly, there were moments when I had a hard time figuring out which Gelfling was which. Yet the world is so rich, with the promise of a new creature or environment around every corner, I was happy to keep watching until I caught on.
“Age of Resistance” has some heavyweight talent providing the voices. In addition to Egerton ("Rocketman"), Gelflings are voiced by Anna Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter and Caitriona Balfe. But the real fun comes in the actors who get to provide the voices of the Skeksis — Awkwafina, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Pegg sound like they’re having a ball playing the duplicitous, loathsome creatures.
Sigourney Weaver ties it all together as an unseen narrator providing backstory and, thankfully, making sure viewers don’t have to remember much from the original film.
Like the original film, the series is probably too dark at times for young children. Still there are great moments of humor, many involving the crushingly adorable little creatures known as Podlings. For everyone else, it’s a swing-for-the-fences, hold-nothing-back fantasy series that honors the original film while bringing it faithfully into the 21st century.
Also on streaming: Amazon Prime has its own fantasy series for Labor Day Weekend bingeing. “Carnival Row,” premiering Friday, is a steampunk fantasy series for grown-ups, taking place in an alternate Victorian England where mythical creatures live uneasily alongside humans. The parallels to modern immigration debates are hard to miss.
Later in the fall, the big news from Netflix is that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will have a running time of a whopping 210 minutes. Netflix has plans to release it in theaters Nov. 1 before it starts streaming on Nov. 27. So far major theater chains are balking at showing it, much as they did with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” last year.
Madison lacks a movie theater that isn’t part of a chain, so that may mean driving to Milwaukee to see “The Irishman” at an independent like the Oriental Theater.