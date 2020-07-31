Bingeworthy: NBC's Peacock site struts into the streaming wars

But Peacock does offer options — you can watch it for free if you’re willing to watch ads and only see some of the content, or pay $4.99/month to watch everything on the site with ads, or $9.99/month to watch everything on the site ad-free.

Peacock also has a few original shows that it debuted at launch. The most promising one to me was the conspiracy thriller “The Capture,” a BBC show that seems like it would be a better fit on Acorn or Britbox, but is still an intriguing watch.

Callum Turner plays Shaun Emery, a former British soldier accused of executing a prisoner while he was serving in Afghanistan. The killing is recorded on a fellow soldier’s bodycam, which would presumably confirm Emery’s guilt. But his defense attorney points out a flaw in the recording technology that exonerates him.

The unreliable nature of seeming infallible video in the age of digital manipulation and “deepfakes” ends up being a major theme of “The Capture.” The night after Emery is acquitted, his defense attorney goes missing, and the police find CCTV footage of Emery accosting her on the street and dragging her away. Only that never happened, Emery insists.