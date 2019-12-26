Bingeworthy: My 10 favorite streaming shows of 2019

With so many programs on a variety of streaming services, it’s almost impossible for everybody to have the same list of favorite shows.
Which is basically my way of saying I never got around to watching “Russian Doll,” so please don’t get mad at me that it’s not on my Top 10 list of 2019.
Between Disney+, Apple TV+ and Facebook Watch premiering this year, and HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi coming in 2020, there’s a lot of little fish out there nipping at Netflix’s market dominance. With the average viewer subscribing to three or four services according to a recent study, it’s going to be a feeding frenzy out there to compete for eyeballs and dollars.
Here are my 10 favorite shows that I watched in 2019. As hard as it was to make this list this year, I take comfort in the fact that it’s going to be way harder at the end of 2020.
1. “PEN15,” Hulu — Hulu has found its niche as the home of personal comedy-dramas like “Shrill” and “Dollface,” often from the perspective of strong, complex female characters. But “PEN15” was particularly groundbreaking, as thirtysomething writer-performers Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine played awkward, middle-school versions of themselves.
2. “The Tick,” Amazon Prime — It’s a real shame that Amazon cancelled the latest reboot of Ben Edlund’s blue-suited superhero after two seasons. This year's shows were the best, funniest and most poignant yet, diving into a surreal world where superheroes and supervillains walk among us, often with the same hangups and insecurities as non-super folk.
3. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” Netflix — Just as the original 1984 Jim Henson film defied expectations for fans of "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show," this Netflix prequel uses puppetry to present a jaw-droppingly beautiful, richly detailed world that feels very alive. The viewer marvels at what’s onscreen, wondering “How did they do that?”
4. “Line of Duty,” Acorn TV — Whereas many shows might start to coast by Season 5, this breakneck British cop show upped the ante this year with a convoluted who-can-you-trust plot, slick action and lots of great characters, especially Stephen Graham (currently in Bermuda shorts in “The Irishman”) as a possibly dirty cop.
5. “Good Omens,” Amazon Prime — The beloved fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Goodkind, about an angel and devil (Michael Sheen and David Tennant) trying to stop their bosses from starting the apocalypse, made a wickedly elegant transition into a miniseries.
6. “Undone,” Amazon Prime — This mind-bending miniseries mixed rotoscoped animation (“Waking Life”) with a trippy plot about a young woman looking into her father’s death. It was a fascinating and moving exploration of grief.
7. “Dead to Me,” Netflix — At first glance, this show about two grieving women (career-best performances by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini) looked like an affecting black comedy about friendship and healing. And then it changed. And changed again. And changed again. I can’t wait to see where it goes next.
8. “Veronica Mars,” Hulu — This is how you do a reboot right (better than the “Veronica Mars” movie of a few years ago), with Kristen Bell’s teenage sleuth all grown up, investigating a satisfying new mystery, and reckoning with her inability to embrace adulthood.
9. “Ramy,” Hulu — Ramy Youssef’s semi-autobiographical show about a millennial comedian who is also a devout Muslim is funny and smart, and a necessary corrective to even well-meaning portrayals of American Muslims in TV and movies.
10. “The Act,” Hulu — One of the year’s hardest-to-watch shows was also one of its most compelling, the based-on-a-real-crime miniseries about a controlling mother (Patricia Arquette) who keeps her teenage daughter (Joey King) under her thumb by convincing her and the world that she’s terminally ill. When the daughter learns the truth, very bad things happen.