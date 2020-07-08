Bingeworthy: Let's do the time warp again in Hulu's 'Palm Springs'

Eventually, Sarah starts to warm up the situation, seeing the possibilities of living every day without responsibility or consequence, knowing that you can hit reset and start over tomorrow. Samberg and Milioti have terrific chemistry together. Samberg, of course, has only grown more appealing as a performer over time, and makes Nyles a picture of literal arrested adolescence. Milioti, terrific in supporting roles on “Fargo” and “Black Mirror,” is a foul-mouthed delight as the caustic Sarah.

Produced by Samberg and his fellow Lonely Island collaborators, “Palm Springs” is relatively more grounded than something like “Popstar” (another Samberg film). But it still has the knack for keeping the jokes coming from all directions as Sarah and Nyles find different ways to enjoy their out-of-time freedom. And to be fair, the film takes the premise in a different direction than “Groundhog Day”; at one point, Nyles and Sarah wonder if they need to live a perfectly selfless day to break the cycle, like Murray’s Phil Connors does. But it doesn’t work, so they go back to their shenanigans.

There is something about living the same day over and over, stuck in the same place, that feels strangely relevant in 2020. If only most of us had the good sense to be quarantined at a never-ending party in Palm Springs.