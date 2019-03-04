The arrival of a good new mystery series on streaming always fills me with the same mix of anticipation and chagrin.
Anticipation, because there may be nothing better for binging than a good mystery. Chagrin, because, let’s be honest — when am I going to have time to finish the show and find out whodunit? My queue is cluttered with unfinished shows where I get three or four episodes in, and then have to move on to review another series. Even for someone who doesn’t write about Netflix shows for a living, I imagine it’s hard to keep up and stay committed to finishing every show you start.
So along comes “The Widow,” Amazon Prime’s new eight-episode miniseries starring Kate Beckinsale, which premiered last Friday. It’s an immersive mystery-thriller, with strong characterization, a tantalizing puzzle to solve and a terrific setting in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And I’m skeptical that I’ll ever finish it.
Beckinsale plays Georgia, a woman still grieving the death of her husband Will (Matthew Le Nevez), who apparently died in a plane crash in the Congo three years earlier. Except that, watching news footage of a riot in the Congo, she sees Will in the crowd.
In Kinshasa, Georgia connects with an aid worker who knew Will (Alex Kingston) and a man named Emmanuel (Jacky Ido), who lost his wife in the same plane crash, and starts poking around for answers.
The viewer also follows other characters seemingly unconnected to the narrative, including a young girl forced to join a Congolese militia (Shalom Nyandiko), and a blind man (Olafur Darri Olafsson) who goes to Rotterdam searching for a miracle cure. How do these puzzle pieces fit into the mystery of Will’s disappearance and supposed reappearance?
Writers Harry and Jack Williams (“The Missing”) are very good at this sort of thing, giving us just enough information to keep us watching, but not so much that we get ahead of Georgia’s quest. Sometimes, we know more than Georgia does, but we don’t know the significance of what we know.
Beckinsale makes a suitably sober and driven heroine, and when Georgia picks up a gun at the end of the third episode (it turns out Georgia had some military training long ago), she’s utterly convincing. “The Widow” is a satisfying and engrossing mystery — let me know how it turns out, won’t you?
Also on streaming: “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” is a passion project for actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who wrote and directed the Netflix film that premiered last Friday. It’s a much more optimistic look at life in Africa than “The Widow,” telling the true story of a clever Malawian teenager who saves his impoverished village by teaching himself how to build a windmill.
Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix series “After Life,” premiering this Friday, has a darker premise than “The Office” or “Extras.” Gervais plays a man reeling from his wife’s death who decides that life has no meaning, and he can act however he wants with no consequences. It’s supposed to be funnier than it sounds, and surprisingly life-affirming.