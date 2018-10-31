There’s a certain subgenre of TV shows called “puzzle-box” series, where part of the fun (or the frustration) is figuring out what the heck is going on. Why did that plane crash on the island in “Lost”? Is “Westworld” maybe not such a fun place after all?
Add Amazon Prime’s new “Homecoming,” premiering on Friday, to the mix. I’ve watched four episodes of the 10-episode series, and I still haven’t the foggiest idea what’s going on. The trick to these shows is giving enough information to keep viewers watching but not so much that they figure out what’s going on before the show is ready to reveal things. On that count, “Homecoming” is succeeding, unfurling at the right pace and giving the viewer enough strong performances and arresting visuals to keep going.
Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and based on their scripted podcast, “Homecoming” takes place at a mysterious facility in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to helping veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan transition back to civilian life. This is no crowded VA hospital, but a luxurious resort-like complex run by a mysterious private firm called the Geist Corporation.
Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts in her first television role) is a therapist at Homecoming, a genuinely caring person who wants to help the soldiers through their trauma. She bonds with Walter Cruz (Stephan James), a charming, thoughtful veteran who, at least on the surface, seems too well-adjusted to be at a place like Homecoming. But if he doesn’t need Homecoming, then why is he there?
Adding to the mystery is that Heidi’s boss, the vaguely sinister but also buffoonish Colin (Bobby Cannavale) keeps calling and asking her how the project is going, but doesn’t seem to know much about what Homecoming actually does. He’s interested in some “data” being mined from the project, but won’t tell Heidi what that data is. The suggestion is that the soldiers are guinea pigs in some secret experiment. Or maybe Heidi is the guinea pig.
Interspersed throughout the show are scenes that take place a few years later. Now Heidi is a waitress working in a seaside restaurant, and she’s approached by an investigator (Shea Whigham) looking into what happened at the since-closed Homecoming. At first, Heidi is evasive, but we start to realize that she genuinely doesn’t remember what happened during her time at Homecoming.
“Homecoming” unfolds in tightly wound, fat-free 30-minute episodes, a length that makes the show very easy to binge. The episodes were all directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” and Esmail brings a stunning visual style to the show, with references to Hitchcock everywhere. There’s a “Vertigo”-style overhead shot of Whigham descending a staircase in the second episode that made me want to burst into applause.
Despite its twisty storyline and visual flair, “Homecoming” wouldn’t work as well as it does if we didn’t connect with the characters. Roberts and James are so charismatic and empathetic that the viewer wants to figure out what sort of puzzle-box they’ve gotten themselves into, and if they can get out of it.
Also on streaming: For cinephiles, the devastating news came down last week that the streaming site FilmStruck would shut down on Nov. 29. Combining Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies titles with other hard-to-find classics, the site was a bonanza for fans of great movies. If you’re a subscriber, you’ve got about four weeks to see as much as you can before it goes dark.
The final, Kevin Spacey-free season of “House of Cards” premieres on Friday. With Spacey fired after multiple sexual assault allegations, the show killed off President Frank Underwood, allowing Vice President and First Lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) to assume power. The new season sounds interesting, with Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane playing a pair of Koch Brothers-like siblings, but the memory of Spacey may have tainted the show beyond repair.