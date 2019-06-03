Certain casting decisions can instantly sell you on a movie or a TV show. Everything else about it might be garbage, but seeing this one person in that one role makes it all worthwhile.
My interest in “Good Omens,” a co-production between Amazon Prime and the BBC that premiered last Friday, begins and ends with this line, “And Frances McDormand as God.”
The Oscar-winning actress from “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” provides the voice of the Almighty, narrating the apocalyptic action of the six-episode series, and she’s terrific.
The rest of the show lives up to that genius casting, both as its own offbeat entity and as a faithful adaptation of the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Gaiman took the reins of adapting the novel himself — Pratchett died in 2017 — and made sure the show kept the spirit of the text intact.
“Good Omens” is about as funny and good-natured as one could expect for a show that takes place on the eve of the end of the world. In the first episode, the antichrist has been born, and according to demonic prophecy, will rain hellfire upon the earth once he reaches his 11th birthday.
This doesn’t sit well with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a chummy angel who has enjoyed his millennia on Earth, especially the sushi. And it doesn’t sit well with Crowley (David Tennant), a demon who has grown sort of fond of humanity as well.
So angel and devil join forces behind the scenes to thwart the apocalypse without their bosses’ knowledge. Both Hell and Heaven are depicted as complicated bureaucracies full of incompetence and mismanagement; Aziraphale’s immediate supervisor is the angel Gabriel, played by Jon Hamm as the quintessential glad-handing, butt-covering middle manager.
There are plenty of wonderful cameos sprinkled throughout the show, including Michael McKean as a witch hunter with a gloriously ridiculous Scottish accent, and Nick Offerman as the hapless American diplomat who is intended to be the antichrist’s human father. But it’s Tennant and Sheen who are the big draw, making “Good Omen” sort of a metaphysical buddy comedy. Tennant plays the demon as a sort of aging, debauched rock star, while Sheen’s prim angel could be the descendant of Clarence from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
At only six hour-long episodes, “Good Omens” is a tight afternoon’s binge, yet each episode allows room for all sorts of clever digressions and anecdotes. It feels like something “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” creator Douglas Adams might have come up with if he had grown up reading religious tracts rather than pulp sci-fi novels. I hope the world survives long enough for Gaiman to write an original sequel.
Also on streaming: June is Pride Month, and Netflix is giving audiences plenty to celebrate. The public television adaptation of Armistad Maupin’s “Tales of the City” was one of the most groundbreaking miniseries of the 1990s, and Netflix is bringing it back beginning Friday, June 7, with original cast members (including Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis) and new ones (Ellen Page and Paul Gross). Focusing on the lives of the residents of a San Francisco boarding house, Maupin’s message of love and tolerance carries on for a new generation.
The dark opposite of the cheerful, inclusive “Tales of the City” may be the dystopian “A Handmaid’s Tale,” which begins its third season Wednesday, June 5, on Hulu. This season finds June (Elisabeth Moss) taking part in the resistance against the oppressive regime known as Gilead.