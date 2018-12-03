She’s known as “Ireland’s Sweetheart,” but Amy Huberman isn’t well known on this side of the pond.
That may change with her new comedy series “Finding Joy,” which premieres its six-episode first season on Acorn on Monday. Huberman is an actress and novelist, and like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” Pete Holmes’ “Crashing” and Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None,” “Finding Joy” is an auteur-driven series that reflects the creator’s distinct comic sensibilities.
In Huberman’s case, it’s a balance between raunchy, over-the-top comedy with a sweet, sometimes poignant aftertaste. Huberman (who co-wrote the show) plays Joy, a copy editor at a Dublin TV station who is reeling from a bad breakup. In the opening episode, we hear the thoughts of her dog Aidan, who is clearly worried about her. But not so worried he won’t leave a “present” on the bedspread.
The decidedly un-joyful Joy drags herself to work, her mind constantly flashing back to both the highs and lows of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, also named Aidan (Lochlann O’Mearáin). What she doesn’t quite grasp, but what is clear from flashbacks, is Joy’s gift for self-sabotage.
Joy is tapped to fill the role of the network’s on-camera “Happy Hunter,” filing puffy feature segments on people in search of bliss. This entails stunts like rappelling from the rafters of a football stadium, and gives Huberman the chance to display her deftness at physical comedy.
I’m drawn to the quieter, weirder moments of the show, when Huberman shows how heartbreak can lead someone to very strange places. For example, in the first episode, she has a water glass next to her bed, with a line drawn near the bottom and a note reading “STOP HERE!” Odd, but there’s a poignant reason: if Joy drinks too much water before bed, when she wakes up to use the bathroom she’s reminded how alone she is. A similar reveal appears in the second episode, where we learn why Joy keeps her TV remote sealed in a baggie.
At just six half-hour episodes, “Finding Joy” is an easy and enjoyable binge, and leaves lots of room for future seasons. Who knows, “Finding Joy” may someday make Huberman “American’s Sweetheart.” Or at least, “America’s Irish Sweetheart”? It could happen. Watch your back, Saoirse Ronan.
Also on streaming: She’s back! The second season of the Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” starts streaming Wednesday on Amazon Prime. The delightful series from “Gilmore Girls” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino follows a 1950s Jewish housewife who is secretly a trailblazing stand-up comedian. Expect musical numbers and a trip to Paris in Season 2.
For everyone whose gingerbread house has crumbled, there’s “Nailed It! Holiday!”, premiering Friday on Netflix. The hilarious “Nailed It!” is much like other cooking competition shows like “Top Chef,” except the participants are all terrible cooks. This new season gives the kitchen chaos a yuletide flair.
In the Netflix original movie “Dumplin’,” Jennifer Aniston plays a former Texas beauty queen turned pageant organizer who is horrified when her plus-sized daughter (Danielle Macdonald) enters the pageant. When other plus-sized girls follow suit, it revolutionizes their small town.