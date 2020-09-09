Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Woke' draws on real-world injustices for its comedy

Keef's "Keep it light" approach to life is shaken when he's mistaken for a mugger and accosted by police, guns drawn, who throw him to the ground and handcuff him. When Keef gets to his feet, he’s a different man, suddenly realizing that San Francisco isn’t the post-racial progressive haven that he thought it was, and that he's not somehow exempt from its racial inequities.

This new awareness manifests itself in “Woke” by having inanimate objects like trash cans, bus ads and especially Keef’s Magic marker start talking to him, railing about the injustices of the world that he had tried to ignore before. It’s a pretty silly flight of fancy that might have worked if “Woke” was entirely animated, but gets distracting in a live-action show. And it only makes sense for his marker (voiced by J.B. Smoove) to be talking to him, telling him he needs to stop selling out with “Toast ‘n’ Butter” and create something meaningful.

Much of the first season of “Woke” involves Keef’s attempt to trash "Toast 'n' Butter" and make that meaningful thing, against the advice of almost everyone around him. “You could have been a legend — John Legend,” his ex-agent tells him. “He did it right. First he got rich, then he got woke.”