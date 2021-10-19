Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Dopesick' shines a light on the opioid crisis

October is the month for horror, when fans binge TV shows about serial killers, ghosts and vampires. It’s cathartic to give your nervous system a jolt while knowing that, deep down, it’s just a TV show.
“Dopesick” on Hulu offers a different kind of horror, one not so easily shaken off. Based on Beth Macy’s 2018 book, the ambitious and impassioned miniseries looks at the opioid crisis that ravaged America and attempts to put a human face on it.
Most often in the series, that face is Michael Keaton’s. Keaton plays Dr. Samuel Finnix, an overworked but caring doctor in the fictional mining town of Finch Creek, Virginia. Finnix, a widower, sees patients from dawn to dusk, then stops off on the way home to make sure an elderly patient has taken her meds on schedule.
At the other end of the spectrum is Michael Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), the head of a multibillion dollar pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma. Sackler has taken over the business from his late father, and believes he’s the hero of this story, a red tape-cutting visionary trying to bring a miracle drug called OxyContin to market. Claiming that the drug is the first non-addictive opioid designed to treat long-term pain, Sackler believes he is about to cure an “epidemic of suffering.”
Of course, as we know now, OxyContin caused that epidemic. Finnix sees the damage of OxyContin firsthand, as his patients become addicted to the drug, some turning to crime, others overdosing. Keaton’s performance is powerful as he conveys Finnix’s guilt at prescribing the drug in the first place, manipulated by a savvy pharmaceutical rep (Will Poulter). “I can’t believe how many of them are dead now,” he testifies in court.
“Dopesick” connects the dots between Sackler’s spacious boardroom and Finnix’s tiny examining room by following several plot threads, in particular a pair of assistant U.S. attorneys (Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker) who launch a four-year investigation into OxyContin, tracing how misinformation about the drug spread from the top. At one point, Purdue officials want to convince doctors to double their prescribed doses, so they invent a new condition called “breakthrough pain” to justify the increased doses (and increased profits).
The series deftly blends all these storylines, with a first-rate cast and talented directors (like "Good Morning, Vietnam" director Barry Levinson). The narrative momentum of the investigation is balanced against the often wrenching emotional storylines. It's a hard watch, but a compelling one, and particularly good at depicting the good and bad of life in small towns like Finch Creek without being condescending or phony.
Three episodes of “Dopesick” premiered last week, with a new one coming each Wednesday. Sackler and his family are likely never to face trial due to a bankruptcy settlement that angered many victims and their families. The unwavering bright light that “Dopesick” shines on the damage they caused will have to pass for justice.
Also on streaming: There’s that montage in every sci-fi movie about an alien invasion, where we see clips of newscasters around the globe or major world cities getting overrun by the aliens. But the action usually stays in America.
The new Apple TV+ show “Invasion,” which premieres Friday, upends that trope. It evenly splits the drama between five ordinary individuals around the world (including Sam Neill as a crusty sheriff) dealing with a mysterious alien force that threatens the planet.
I was a fan of the British TV series “Manhunt,” which was based on the true-life investigation into a London murder, in part because the show emphasized the gritty, unromantic side of police work. The show is back for a based-on-a-true-story second season now on Acorn, with Martin Clunes reprising his role as a detective tracking down a serial burglar and rapist who had eluded the police for 17 years.
