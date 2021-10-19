Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Dopesick' shines a light on the opioid crisis

Of course, as we know now, OxyContin caused that epidemic. Finnix sees the damage of OxyContin firsthand, as his patients become addicted to the drug, some turning to crime, others overdosing. Keaton’s performance is powerful as he conveys Finnix’s guilt at prescribing the drug in the first place, manipulated by a savvy pharmaceutical rep (Will Poulter). “I can’t believe how many of them are dead now,” he testifies in court.

“Dopesick” connects the dots between Sackler’s spacious boardroom and Finnix’s tiny examining room by following several plot threads, in particular a pair of assistant U.S. attorneys (Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker) who launch a four-year investigation into OxyContin, tracing how misinformation about the drug spread from the top. At one point, Purdue officials want to convince doctors to double their prescribed doses, so they invent a new condition called “breakthrough pain” to justify the increased doses (and increased profits).

The series deftly blends all these storylines, with a first-rate cast and talented directors (like "Good Morning, Vietnam" director Barry Levinson). The narrative momentum of the investigation is balanced against the often wrenching emotional storylines. It's a hard watch, but a compelling one, and particularly good at depicting the good and bad of life in small towns like Finch Creek without being condescending or phony.