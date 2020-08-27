Bingeworthy: Hulu teen comedy 'The Binge' isn't so worthy

For years, I’ve written a column about streaming movies and TV shows called “Bingeworthy.” How could I pass up writing about a movie called “The Binge” to see if it was worthy?

Maybe this is a sign I should change the name of the column.

Because while “The Binge,” premiering Friday on Hulu, has an intriguing premise and a few promising moments, it feels like a wan retread of every other R-rated teen comedy you’ve ever seen. It might have passed muster in the “American Pie” era, but with “Booksmart,” “Blockers” and other recent films showing you can be smart and thoughtful as well as raunchy and funny, “The Binge” is behind the times.

The premise of Jeremy Garelick’s film riffs off those “Purge” horror movies, which imagine a future dystopian society where, for 12 hours once a year, all crime is legal. Only in the 2032 America of “The Binge,” all alcohol and drugs are illegal except for a 12-hour annual bacchanal where anything goes (as long as you’re at least 18.)