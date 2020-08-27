Bingeworthy: Hulu teen comedy 'The Binge' isn't so worthy

For years, I’ve written a column about streaming movies and TV shows called “Bingeworthy.” How could I pass up writing about a movie called “The Binge” to see if it was worthy?
Maybe this is a sign I should change the name of the column.
Because while “The Binge,” premiering Friday on Hulu, has an intriguing premise and a few promising moments, it feels like a wan retread of every other R-rated teen comedy you’ve ever seen. It might have passed muster in the “American Pie” era, but with “Booksmart,” “Blockers” and other recent films showing you can be smart and thoughtful as well as raunchy and funny, “The Binge” is behind the times.
The premise of Jeremy Garelick’s film riffs off those “Purge” horror movies, which imagine a future dystopian society where, for 12 hours once a year, all crime is legal. Only in the 2032 America of “The Binge,” all alcohol and drugs are illegal except for a 12-hour annual bacchanal where anything goes (as long as you’re at least 18.)
High school seniors Griffin (Skyler Gisondo) and Hags (Dexter Darden) are on the cusp of their first Binge. Hags is excited about having the night of his life and erasing his reputation as a nerd, while Griffin is more nervous and preoccupied about asking his high school crush (Grace Van Dien) out to prom. The pair, along with pal Andrew (Eduardo Franco), have to overcome a series of obstacles to get to what is literally the party of the year, chief among them the school’s zero-tolerance principal (Vince Vaughn), whose drug of choice seems to be the fear he instills in his students.
In other words, “The Binge” is basically like every other R-rated teen comedy made in the last 40 years, with the whole “Binge” gimmick a light frosting on top. It felt like screenwriter Jordan VanDina was deliberately avoiding some of the comic possibilities of digging deeper into his own idea. Like, where are the drugs and alcohol kept the rest of the year? And wouldn’t most of the population, having built up no tolerance to alcohol, fall asleep after their first glass of wine?
There’s some good gags here and there, such as a boffo musical number, or Hags’ insistence that it would be cool to ride a pedal pub (called a “Beer-cycle”) around town. Vaughn’s creepy-funny principal is funny in small doses, but Gorelick lets his riffs go on a minute or two longer than they should. By the time the boys make it to the party, and take part in a bizarre competition called The Gauntlet, I was ready to make an Irish goodbye and leave this party early.
Also on streaming: Writer-director Brett Haley has brought some lovely understated dramas (“The Hero,” “The New Year”) to the Wisconsin Film Festival over the years, but his latest is premiering on Netflix this Friday. “All Together Now” stars Auli’i Cravalho as a bright and cheerful high school student who tries to hide the fact that she’s homeless from her teachers and classmates.
Sundance Now’s new French legal series “Family Business” is now streaming on the website. A young lawyer (Ophelia Kolb) reluctantly agrees to join the law firm run by her mother (Catherine Marchal), taking on family court cases while working out their own issues.
Ravi Patel made a delightful documentary a few years ago called “Meet the Patels,” which looked at his attempts to find love as his Indian immigrants parents wanted to play matchmaker. He returns with “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” a four-part docuseries in which Patel travels the world to seek the answers to life’s big questions. It premieres Friday on HBO Max.
