Aine can’t stop being funny. An English-as-a-second-language student played by Aisling Bea, Aine is a nonstop fountain of jokes, asides, funny voices, putdowns. Her international students love her.
The reason Aine can’t stop being funny is because if she stops, even for a minute, the crushing depression and anxiety that she’s been suppressing comes flooding back in.
Bea, better known as a stand-up comedian than an actress, created and stars as Aine in “This Way Up,” a new six-episode comedy series that premieres Wednesday on Hulu, a week after it premiered in its native Ireland. The series mixes the broad laughs of a comedy with the painful honesty of a personal drama. Bea combines writing and performing with sensitivity and wit.
The show starts with Aine being released from a rehab facility for a “teeny tiny little nervous breakdown.” Picked up by her older sister Shona (Sharon Horgan of Amazon Prime’s “Catastrophe”), Aine is all smiles and jokes, her only complaint to the facility staff that her room didn’t have a Jacuzzi.
Back home, she’s eager to jump back into her life, and loathe to let anyone, especially Shona, worry about her. (Shona keeps tabs on her anyway, thanks to the Find My Phone feature.) Aine’s determination that "Everything is fine” is an understandable but self-destructive path of denial, and her desperate cheerfulness becomes more and more strained. In the opening episode, there’s a heartbreaking scene where Aine quietly falls apart in her bathroom, furious that she can’t just will herself to be well.
The six-episode series charts Aine’s road to healing, propelled by her taking on a young French-speaking boy, Etienne (Dorian Grover) as a private student. Etienne’s mother recently passed away, and Aine’s interactions with his gruff widowed father (Tobias Menzies) are very funny.
But the heart of “This Way Up” is the sibling relationship between Aine and Shona. As they joke about trivial things and try to talk about more serious topics, Bea and Horgan showcase the complex bond between the sisters. The supporting cast includes ex-“Daily Show” correspondent Aasif Mandvi as Shona’s boyfriend and Indira Varma of “Game of Thrones” as her new business partner.
Like “Catastrophe” or “Fleabag,” “This Way Up” is unafraid to go into uncomfortable places, and also finds the humor in those places. Here’s hoping “This Way Up” catches on and we get a few more seasons to chart Aine’s recovery.
Also on streaming: Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” may be its most controversial series, so controversial that the streaming site has removed a graphic teen suicide scene from its first season that drew protests from parents.
In Season 3, the show is retooled into a whodunit. High school rapist Bryce Walker, one of the show’s main villains, has been killed, and the students spend Season 3 trying to find out who did it. It premieres Friday.
Rejoice! One of the best shows on the late, lamented comedy site Seeso was “Bajillion Dollars Propertie$,” a satire of real estate reality shows that starred Paul F. Tompkins, Tawny Newsome and Drew Tarver. When Seeso shut down, a fourth and final season of the show, created by Kulap Vilaysack (“Origin Story”), had been filmed, but got caught in rights limbo and never aired.
But the free streaming site PlutoTV, which has over 100 channels, agreed last month to air all episodes of the series, including the fourth season. Pretty cool.
While Netflix has become the default home for stand-up comedy specials lately, Amazon Prime clearly wants to seize some of that ground with a series of new stand-up specials premiering this month. Jim Gaffigan’s new special, “Quality Time,” premiered last Friday, and new specials by Alice Wetterlund, Mike E. Winfield and more are coming this Friday.