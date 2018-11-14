In 2014, Desiree Akhavan’s debut film as writer-director-star of “Appropriate Behavior” was one of my favorite things I saw at that year’s Sundance Film Festival. The sparkling comedy-drama followed a bisexual Iranian-American woman in Brooklyn nursing a bad breakup and feeling she didn’t quite belong anywhere.
Akhavan’s follow-up, this summer’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” felt like a bit of a disappointment, a film about a gay conversion camp that veered uneasily between slapstick comedy and harsh drama. But she seems back in stride with “The Bisexual,” which premieres Friday on Hulu and is very much in the vein of the personal, empathetic comedy of “Appropriate Behavior.”
Akhavan (who also co-wrote and directed all six episodes) plays Leila, an American living in London and in a long-term relationship with her business partner Sadie (Maxine Peake of “Black Mirror”). When Sadie proposes, Leila freaks out and asks for a “break” in the relationship. Leila moves out and rooms with a straight male roommate, thirtysomething novelist/professor Gabe (Brian Gleeson, son of Brendan).
While Sadie begins dating another woman in the office, Leila is surprised to find herself questioning her sexuality and becoming attracted to men. Having spent all of her adult years as a committed lesbian, Leila always dismissed bisexuality as a myth. “When I hear ‘bisexual’ I hear ‘lame slut.' It’s like an open-door policy.” Now Leila has to come to terms with the fact that she may be bi herself.
“The Bisexual” navigates these new waters for Leila in funny and poignant ways. Akhavan has a gift with snappy dialogue and sharp observations about modern dating. The cast is great, especially Saskia Chana, Leila’s filter-free best friend.
While the show pokes fun at Leila as she makes one ill-advised decision after another, it’s sensitive toward her existential confusion. That generosity of spirit extends to the entire cast, and Akhavan avoids stereotypes in depicting a cosmopolitan, multicultural London scene. Even Gabe, a bearded lothario who dates his students and consistently says the wrong things around Leila and her lesbian friends, comes across as merely pathetic rather than offensive.
In the vein of “Broad City” or the better seasons of “Girls,” “The Bisexual” is one of those shows that is so funny and sparkling that viewers may not notice how groundbreaking it is. And, premiering in a week when Kyrsten Sinema will become the country's first openly bisexual U.S. Senator, couldn't be more timely.
Also on streaming: The Thanksgiving season is almost upon us, so what better time to get the family together for another season of Netflix’s drug-war drama “Narcos”? This season, “Narcos: Mexico,” looks promising mostly because of the cast. Michael Pena (“Ant-Man”) plays DEA agent Kiki Camerena, who faces off against drug trafficker Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna of “Rogue One”), who is building what will become the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. “Narcos: Mexico” premieres Friday.
Netflix is also premiering the new movie from Joel & Ethan Coen, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — or should I say six movies? Premiering Friday, “Scruggs” is actually an anthology of six Western tales, mixing the dark humor and sudden violence the Coens are known for.