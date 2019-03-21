“The Act” is a new anthology series on Hulu. Similar to the British import “National Treasure,” each season is a self-contained story involving some kind of real-life crime.
Based on the first season, which premiered its first two episodes on Wednesday, what I’m not sure about is whether “The Act” refers to a criminal act, or a phony act put on by the main character. The hoax is by far the most interesting part of this season. The actual murder feels like an afterthought.
This season of “The Act” focuses on the strange but true tale of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a single mother and her daughter. Dee Dee, played by Patricia Arquette, is an eccentric but devoted mom to Gypsy Rose (Joey King), a teenage girl who has a host of chronic ailments. Dee Dee tells a new neighbor (Chloe Sevigny) that Gypsy Rose is confined to a wheelchair, she’s epileptic, has a host of potentially fatal food allergies and has the mental capacity of a 6 year old.
But is any of that true?
Gypsy Rose has never questioned her mother’s insistence that she’s deathly ill. But after being rushed to the emergency room for the umpteenth time because she bit into a cupcake, she overhears the E.R. doctor tell her mother that she doesn’t have a sugar allergy. In what may be the first act of defiance, Gypsy Rose starts sneaking sweets late at night, and feeling no ill effects. And she seems to be able to move around on her own without the wheelchair when her mother isn’t looking.
It’s a strange tale, and one that those familiar with the real-life case know is about to get much stranger. As the depths of Dee Dee’s manipulations become clear, it can be hard to watch the lengths she will go to to maintain control over her daughter’s life and keep up the façade of being the heroic, loving mom to the outside world.
Arquette de-glamorizes herself as she did so effectively in Showtime’s “Escape from Dannemora,” resembling Ann Dowd of “The Handmaid’s Tale” as the devious Dee Dee. With her shaved head and affected little-girl voice, King is almost unrecognizable as Gypsy Rose, whose desire to please her mother is tested by her yearning for independence and her growing suspicion that her mother isn't leveling with her.
Both actresses are terrific, and the emotional tug-of-war between them is gripping. But after watching the first two episodes, I wonder if this story has enough meat on its bones to sustain another six episodes. The “National Treasure” seasons clocked in at a tight four episodes each, which feels about right for this weird, sad tale.
Also on streaming: “The OA” may be Netflix’s weirdest show, and that’s saying something. Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who made the excellent indie films “Sound of My Voice” and “Another Earth,” “The OA” involves mad scientists, missing teenagers, and a dance sequence that can unlock travel to other dimensions. “The OA” takes all of this very seriously, even poetically, and has sparked a devoted fan base. The second season premieres Friday.