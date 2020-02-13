Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is an uneven cover version of the original

Just like a good cover song makes you appreciate the original in a different light, so Hulu’s reboot of “High Fidelity” illustrates what makes the original 2000 John Cusack movie such a modern classic.
Adapted faithfully from the novel by Nick Hornby, the original Stephen Frears film perfectly cast Cusack as a music-loving mope named Rob sorting through the wreckage of his past relationships. For Rob, his love of music and his relationship troubles were intertwined: “Did I listen to pop music because I was miserable? Or was a miserable because I listened to pop music?”
In the Hulu version, which premieres on Friday, the main character is still a record store owner named Rob. But now Rob is a biracial, bisexual Brooklynite played by Zoe Kravitz. She’s also miserable, but less about music and more about a bad breakup with the dashing Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir), taking out her pain on nice-guy new love interest Clyde (Jake Lacy).
For better and for worse, this Rob seems better adjusted than the old Rob — music is a big part of her life, but not THE biggest part. The old Rob was, at heart, something of a man-child, and the charm of the 2000 movie is in watching him slowly get over himself and start considering other people’s feelings for a change.
Kravitz’s Rob has a gift for self-sabotage and ghosting her friends midway through dinner, but seems better adjusted. That also makes her less interesting as a protagonist, and Hulu’s “High Fidelity” settles into a fairly familiar tale of love in the big city, only with an unusually good soundtrack. (I’ll be forever in debt to the show for introducing me to Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain.”)
At times, showrunners Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka borrow whole scenes and lines of dialogue from the original film; a deleted scene, in which Rob buys the record collection of a cheating husband, becomes an entire episode of the new show. In other ways, the new show all but ignores the original — the “Top 5 heartbreaks” that is a major part of the movie takes up maybe 10 minutes of the first episode.
So while Hulu’s “High Fidelity” isn’t the debacle that its “Four Weddings and a Funeral” was, it struggles to escape the shadow of the movie. Yet the farther it moves away from covering the original and becomes its own thing, the stronger it gets, which bodes well for future seasons.
Also on streaming: For a more traditional Valentine’s Day option, the sequel to the hit 2018 Netflix comedy “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” called “P.S. I Still Love You,” premiered Thursday on Netflix. In a rare move for Netflix, the streaming site is making the first movie available for all viewers (not just subscribers) at netflix.com/toalltheboys.
Slightly less romantic is the Season 2 premiere of “Narcos: Mexico,” also available Thursday on Netflix. Diego Luna (“Rogue One”) stars as the head of the Guadalajara drug cartel in the 1980s, in a storyline that proves as something of an ultraviolent origin story for the modern-day cartel wars in Mexico.
Acorn TV returns with three more funny, frothy mysteries featuring M.C. Beaton’s literary sleuth Agatha Raisin. Ashley Jensen owns the role of the sassy detective in three movie-length mysteries, starting with “Agatha Raisin & the Deadly Dance,” premiering this week.