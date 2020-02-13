Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is an uneven cover version of the original

Just like a good cover song makes you appreciate the original in a different light, so Hulu’s reboot of “High Fidelity” illustrates what makes the original 2000 John Cusack movie such a modern classic.

Adapted faithfully from the novel by Nick Hornby, the original Stephen Frears film perfectly cast Cusack as a music-loving mope named Rob sorting through the wreckage of his past relationships. For Rob, his love of music and his relationship troubles were intertwined: “Did I listen to pop music because I was miserable? Or was a miserable because I listened to pop music?”

In the Hulu version, which premieres on Friday, the main character is still a record store owner named Rob. But now Rob is a biracial, bisexual Brooklynite played by Zoe Kravitz. She’s also miserable, but less about music and more about a bad breakup with the dashing Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir), taking out her pain on nice-guy new love interest Clyde (Jake Lacy).

For better and for worse, this Rob seems better adjusted than the old Rob — music is a big part of her life, but not THE biggest part. The old Rob was, at heart, something of a man-child, and the charm of the 2000 movie is in watching him slowly get over himself and start considering other people’s feelings for a change.