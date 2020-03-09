Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Devs' reboots Nick Offerman as a creepy tech genius

Nick Offerman, supervillain?
The “Parks & Recreation” star has cultivated a career of playing cuddly curmudgeons like Ron Swanson, mostly in comedies. So it’s bracing to see him in the new FX on Hulu tech drama “Devs,” playing a reclusive tech genius with possibly (okay, probably) nefarious plans afoot.
“FX on Hulu,” by the way, is a new branded sub-channel on Hulu that launched last week, making Hulu the home of all of FX’s previous TV series (such as “Baskets” and “Justified”) as well as a few streaming-only shows like “Devs.”
“Devs” is an eight-episode miniseries by writer-director Alex Garland. Garland also made the movies “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” stylish and bleak dramas about flawed humans unable to comprehend or control the powerful technologies that they create. “Devs” is much in the same vein, a corporate conspiracy thriller seasoned with mind-melting concepts about quantum mechanics.
Offerman plays Forest, the CEO of a Google-like tech company called Amaya that does — something — deep in the woods of northern California. Amaya’s campus has every amenity for its employees, including private buses that shlep coders to and from their homes in San Francisco. But there are some weird touches, like a giant fiberglass statue of a little girl that towers over the campus. What’s that all about?
With his out-of-fashion Prince Valiant haircut and ever-present cardigan, Forest seems like a warm-and-fuzzy Papa Bear to his army of coders. But we catch wind early on that Forest has his secrets, which only a small cadre of Amaya higher-ups are aware of. The genius of casting the sympathetic Offerman in the role is that he plays on his established likability as a performer, coaxing us to warm up to Forest even though we know we shouldn’t trust him.
The show begins with Forest inviting one of his best coders, Sergei (Karl Glusman), to join his top-secret development team, nicknamed “Devs.” The Devs work in a mysterious facility sequestered away from the rest of Amaya, in a high-security bunker that’s protected by something called a “vacuum moat.”
What do the Devs actually do? Forest won’t even tell Sergei, just plunks him in front of a terminal screen full of programming code and saying, “Take your time. You’ll know what to do.” Whatever the code means, it’s terrifying enough that, once Sergei understands it, he runs to the restroom to throw up.
Sergei goes missing after that first day, and it’s left to his girlfriend Lily (Sonoya Mizuno), a fellow Amaya employee, to piece together what happened. The first two episodes of “Devs” move very slowly, and Garland is stingy about giving the audience clues as to what happened to Sergei or what the Devs are up to.
That can be frustrating to viewers, especially since “Devs” releases one new episode every week, so you have to wait and wait rather than binge it all at your own speed. But I was really pulled in by the show’s distinctive style and ominous, tantalizing storyline. And I may never quite trust Offerman the same way again.
Also on streaming: If you’ve been spending too much time on Twitter and Instagram, the mockumentary “The Social Ones” might be a good 90-minute break. Writer-director Laura Kosann’s indie comedy follows a group of different social media influencers — a Snapchat kid, a food vlogger, etc. — all being featured in a “Vanity Fair” type magazine. It’s silly, broad comedy, but in a good way, and if it encourages viewers to spend a little more time IRL, it’s worth it. It’s available to rent on Amazon Video, Vudu and other places.
I used to be a big fan of the late Robert B. Parker’s mysteries featuring Boston tough-guy sleuth Spenser. Because Mark Wahlberg has never seen a Boston movie he didn’t want to be a part of, he stars in the Netflix original movie “Spenser Confidential,” which premiered last Friday.
Fans of “Traffic” and “Gomorrah” will want to check out the gritty new Amazon Prime miniseries “ZeroZeroZero,” which premiered last Friday. Andrea Riseborough and Dane DeHaan star in this globe-trotting look at the international cocaine trade.