Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Devs' reboots Nick Offerman as a creepy tech genius

With his out-of-fashion Prince Valiant haircut and ever-present cardigan, Forest seems like a warm-and-fuzzy Papa Bear to his army of coders. But we catch wind early on that Forest has his secrets, which only a small cadre of Amaya higher-ups are aware of. The genius of casting the sympathetic Offerman in the role is that he plays on his established likability as a performer, coaxing us to warm up to Forest even though we know we shouldn’t trust him.

The show begins with Forest inviting one of his best coders, Sergei (Karl Glusman), to join his top-secret development team, nicknamed “Devs.” The Devs work in a mysterious facility sequestered away from the rest of Amaya, in a high-security bunker that’s protected by something called a “vacuum moat.”

What do the Devs actually do? Forest won’t even tell Sergei, just plunks him in front of a terminal screen full of programming code and saying, “Take your time. You’ll know what to do.” Whatever the code means, it’s terrifying enough that, once Sergei understands it, he runs to the restroom to throw up.