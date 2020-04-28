Bingeworthy: Hey, it could be worse! Feel-bad TV shows for feel-bad times

I had to laugh out loud last week when somebody told me that to get through self-isolation in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, they were binge-watching “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Was real life not anxiety-inducing enough for this person?
I sort of get it. One would assume that people would deep-dive into comedies and feel-good shows to make us feel better during these troubled times. And a lot of people are.
But there’s also something to be said for embracing the darkness right now. There’s a lot of free-floating worry in the world right now. Watching a downbeat show helps us redirect that anxiety into a fictional world, which can be cathartic. Plus, it’s a reminder that things can always be worse. At least we don’t have to worry about zombies, right?
With HBO making several of its shows free for streaming right now, I gobbled up the black comedy “Barry” and have moved onto “Succession,” a darkly funny drama about ultra-rich people doing terrible things to each other and the planet.
In that bummer spirit, here are a few other depressing shows to stream in these uncertain times. You might want to cleanse yourself with a few episodes of “The Good Place” or “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” afterward, though.
“Chernobyl” (HBO) — The show I’ve heard most referred to during the coronavirus outbreak is this bleak HBO miniseries about the 1986 Russian nuclear meltdown, and the government stonewalling, incompetence and back-covering that made things even worse for the population. Sound familiar?
“The Walking Dead” (AMC) — I had to bow out of this zombie apocalypse show somewhere in Season 3, when I just couldn’t take another sympathetic character getting killed off. But the show is now in Season 10 and has spawned two spinoff series. On the bright side, at least the survivors in “Walking Dead” don’t have to worry about a small band of deniers insisting that it was time to reopen hair salons.
“The Man in the High Castle” (Amazon Prime) — This dystopian drama has a defeated United States carved up post World War II by Germany and Japan. Because it follows the resistance movement within the country, and adds a sci-fi multiverse twist, it may actually be a little too hopeful for anxious viewing.
“Game of Thrones” (HBO) — This was a show I kept up with, but had to take some long breaks from because of the violence and darkness. That one of the supposed heroes of the show turned out to be a genocidal sociopath in the final episodes left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers.
“OZ” (HBO) — HBO has made a lot of depressing television, like this pre-“Sopranos” drama about the inmates at a maximum-security prison, which seemed to delight in dangling hope in front of the characters’ (and viewers’) eyes before snatching it away.
“Black Mirror” (Netflix) — Technology is not our friend in most of the episodes of this anthology series that seems eerily prescient about social media mobs, tech addiction and digital terrorism. The show has softened a little in its last couple of seasons, but some of those episodes are rough.
“Years & Years" (BBC America) — This show imagines Britain’s slide into far-right nationalism from the perspective of one ordinary family with chilling plausibility. The only thing that wasn’t that believable was the sudden happy ending at the end.
“The Leftovers” (HBO) — Okay, one more HBO show, this one an underseen examination of grief and loss in which 2% of the world just disappears, leaving the rest of us to attempt to make meaning out of random tragedy. Oof.
Email me and let me know your favorite depressing show that you feel better after watching.
Also on streaming: Not particularly depressing, but very moving, is Hulu’s series “Normal People,” premiering Wednesday. The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel follows the on-again, off-again relationship of two Irish teens through high school and university. Beautifully acted by Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal, the show is abnormally honest about first love.
HBO announced that its streaming service, HBO Max, would launch on May 27 with a full slate of original programs to complement 10,000 hours of programming from HBO and Warner Bros. New shows include the Anna Kendrick comedy “Love Life” and “On the Record,” a new documentary about sexual harassment allegations against hip-hop icon Russell Simmons.
Right now, the streaming sites HBO Go and HBO NOW are offering the third season of the Romanian crime series "Umbre" (“Shadows”), about a bullet-faced enforcer for a mob boss who is also a devoted family man.
While the 2020 SXSW Film Festival was canceled, Amazon Prime stepped in and offered filmmakers the chance to stream their films on its site. From now until May 6, you can watch a whole bunch of new films that were supposed to premiere at SXSW for free, including four feature films, four documentaries and a whole mess of short films. Visit amazon.com/adlp/sxsw.
Stay tuned in
