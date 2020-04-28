Bingeworthy: Hey, it could be worse! Feel-bad TV shows for feel-bad times

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) — This was a show I kept up with, but had to take some long breaks from because of the violence and darkness. That one of the supposed heroes of the show turned out to be a genocidal sociopath in the final episodes left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers.

“OZ” (HBO) — HBO has made a lot of depressing television, like this pre-“Sopranos” drama about the inmates at a maximum-security prison, which seemed to delight in dangling hope in front of the characters’ (and viewers’) eyes before snatching it away.

“Black Mirror” (Netflix) — Technology is not our friend in most of the episodes of this anthology series that seems eerily prescient about social media mobs, tech addiction and digital terrorism. The show has softened a little in its last couple of seasons, but some of those episodes are rough.

“Years & Years" (BBC America) — This show imagines Britain’s slide into far-right nationalism from the perspective of one ordinary family with chilling plausibility. The only thing that wasn’t that believable was the sudden happy ending at the end.