Bingeworthy: HBO's 'The Sleepers' puts a Czech on sleek spy thrillers

The Czech thriller series “The Sleepers,” which premiered its first season last week on HBO Go and HBO Now, has a pretty good joke during its opening credits. As we see all the characters in the show, they all have something in common — they’re all fast asleep.

But “Sleepers,” an HBO Europe production that just now is coming stateside, is about a moment in the history of the Czech Republic when the country was wide awake. The year is 1989, and the country is in the throes of the non-violent “Velvet Revolution” that has displaced Communist Party rule of the country.

Only, things aren’t that simple. The government officials and secret police officers are still around, and are uneasy about their past crimes being uncovered by the people. “They’re still afraid of us,” one former Communist official says in the first episode. “But what they don’t know is, we’re afraid of them.”

Into this uneasy moment arrives a couple, a talented violinist named Marie (Tatiana Pauhofova) and her husband, a dissident professor named Viktor (Martin Marsicka). In 1977, the couple escaped Communist Czechoslovakia and settled in England. Now that the Iron Curtain has fallen, they return to their homeland to reconnect with the friends and family left behind.