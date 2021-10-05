Bingeworthy: Halloween comes early this year on Netflix and Disney+

The one movie that really caught my attention was “Blood Teeth” (Oct. 20), in which an unsuspecting Uber driver realizes that the two women he’s driving around the city on an all-night ride are in fact vampires. That’s right, it’s “Collateral” with fangs.

Shudder: Halloween is to the streaming horror movie service what Christmas is for the Hallmark Channel, and they bring the big guns out this October. Highlights include the premiere of “V/H/S 94,” (Wednesday, Oct. 6) the latest in the series of anthology films built around mysterious videotapes, and “Horror Noire,” (Oct. 28), an anthology of short horror films by Black filmmakers.

Shudder also has Elvira on board celebrating her 40th anniversary in horror with “A Very Scary, Very Special Special,” (available now) featuring four classic horror movies, including the original “The House on Haunted Hill” and Elvira’s own horror comedy “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.”

Amazon Prime: The ‘90s horror hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer” gets rebooted as a limited TV series (Oct. 15), as a group of teens who share a dark secret are stalked by a killer. We’ll see if the killer is an evil fisherman this time around, too.