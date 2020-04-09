Bingeworthy: Good (and not so good) things come in small packages on Quibi

It’s interesting to see people on Twitter dunking on the new short-form streaming site for launching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The idea of devoting your site to videos 10 minutes or less, intended to be watched on your smartphone, apparently seems ridiculous when we’re all stuck at home self-quarantined.
Really? Are you all at home taking deep dives into substantive works of art? Rereading “Remembrance of Things Past” or watching all seven hours of Bela Tarr’s “Satantango” in one sitting, are we? I’ve been home for nearly four weeks, and feel like I have even less free time than ever. And when I do have some downtime, sometimes my brain only has the space for seven minutes of mindless distraction at a time.
So maybe Quibi (a weird amalgam of “Quick Bites”) isn’t so out of step. Although the site, if you sign up before April 20, is offering a massive 90-day free trial before its subscription price ($4.99/month with ads, $7.99/month without) kicks in. Hopefully after three months, the quarantine will be over, right? Right?
Quibi certainly isn’t pussyfooting around with its launch, premiering Monday with dozens of new shows aimed at every conceivable demographic, from dramas to comedies, cooking shows to music documentaries, prank shows to daily news. It all makes Quibi a little overwhelming on first visit, but at least you’ve got 90 days to play around with it for free.
Here are my first thoughts sampling some of the shows now available:
“The Most Dangerous Game”: I was first drawn to this action drama based on the nearly century-old short story about a man who is invited by a wealthy man to join his hunting party — only to find out that he’s the prey. In this version, Liam Hemsworth is a terminally ill laid-off factory worker who accepts mystery man Christoph Waltz’s offer to become the target in a deadly hunt, earning millions for his family.
It’s hokey, exploitative fun, although right away it points out the shortcomings of the short format. In the first episode, it only takes Waltz four minutes to make the offer, and Hemsworth only two minutes to accept. Seems like that would take a little longer to build up for dramatic effect, but each episode has only a few minutes to work with and has to rush things along.
“Dishmantled”: On the other hand, the 10-minute running time is perfect for this bananas cooking competition show that’s like “Nailed It!” meets “You Can’t Do That On Television.” Two chefs put on hazmat gear, blindfolded, and are bombarded with ingredients of a dish shot at them out of a cannon. Using their senses of taste and smell, they have to identify as many ingredients as possible and then try to recreate the dish. As one contestant puts it, succinctly, “I’m ready to get shot with a shotgun blast fulla food.”
I thought it was really funny, with host Tituss Burgess and celebrity judges like Dan Levy providing priceless reaction shots. And it’s just the kind of stupid we need right now.
“Flipped”: Will Forte and Caitlin Olson play a bizarre, hyper-enthusiastic couple who try and get a job as the hosts of a “Flip This House” reality show. Of course, they know nothing about home renovation. Each little episode squeezes in as many jokes as possible, and enough of them work to merit further viewing.
“When The Streetlights Go On”: This was originally intended to be an hourlong pilot for Hulu, and it shows. The atmospheric thriller is like a ‘90s update of “Stranger Things,” as a high school student looks into the mysterious murders of a beloved teacher and the student he was secretly in love with in a small Illinois town. The phone-sized viewing experience doesn’t do the cinematography justice, but I’ll stick with it.
Also on streaming: Many streaming websites like CBS All Access and Acorn TV have expanded their free trial periods from seven days to 30 days while everybody is under quarantine. But HBO may have them beat, making dozens of TV shows and movies available for free for the length of the quarantine.
You don’t even have to register for what they’re calling #StayHomeBoxOffice. I’ve been finally catching up on “Barry” starring Bill Hader, and “Succession” is next in the queue. The offer is available on both HBO NOW and HBO GO.
Speaking of CBS All Access, the site has dropped the new season of its flagship series “The Good Fight” this week. Ostensibly a spinoff of “The Good Wife,” but now with Christine Baranski in the lead, the show is a fun, risk-taking legal drama that has engaged with the Trump Era more directly than other show on television. (Next year’s inevitable coronavirus season will be wild.)
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!