Bingeworthy: Good (and not so good) things come in small packages on Quibi

Quibi certainly isn’t pussyfooting around with its launch, premiering Monday with dozens of new shows aimed at every conceivable demographic, from dramas to comedies, cooking shows to music documentaries, prank shows to daily news. It all makes Quibi a little overwhelming on first visit, but at least you’ve got 90 days to play around with it for free.

Here are my first thoughts sampling some of the shows now available:

“The Most Dangerous Game”: I was first drawn to this action drama based on the nearly century-old short story about a man who is invited by a wealthy man to join his hunting party — only to find out that he’s the prey. In this version, Liam Hemsworth is a terminally ill laid-off factory worker who accepts mystery man Christoph Waltz’s offer to become the target in a deadly hunt, earning millions for his family.

It’s hokey, exploitative fun, although right away it points out the shortcomings of the short format. In the first episode, it only takes Waltz four minutes to make the offer, and Hemsworth only two minutes to accept. Seems like that would take a little longer to build up for dramatic effect, but each episode has only a few minutes to work with and has to rush things along.